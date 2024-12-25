As ever, with the adaptations which air on Christmas Day, a star-studded voice cast assemble to bring the gorgeous animation to life.

The story is narrated by Hannah Waddingham, who joins a wealth of actors in the lovely tale. Furthermore, there's a first this year with the cast being lead by a child actor.

Without further ado, read on for the cast of Tiddler.

Hannah Waddingham is the narrator

Who is Hannah Waddingham? Star of stage and screen, Waddingham is perhaps best known for her role in Ted Lasso, but her career certainly spans beyond that. She had an iconic role as Septa Unella in Game of Thrones, and has also appeared in Sex Education as Sogia, The Fall Guy as Gail and Hocus Pocus 2 as The Witch Mother. In Tiddler, she guides us through the gentle tale as the narrator of the piece.

Reuben Kirby is Tiddler

Who is Tiddler? A little fish with a big imagination, Tiddler is our hero of the piece, who is often late to school, but full of imagination to keep his classmates entertained.

Who is Reuben Kirby? Tiddler is Kirby first role and is the first child actor to star as the main character in a Magic Light Pictures adaptation of Julia Donaldson's stories.

Theo Fraser is Johnny Dory

Who is Johnny Dory? As Tiddler's best friend, Johnny Dory is used to hearing some wild stories, but the fish always stands by young Tiddler, no matter what.

Who is Theo Fraser? Johnny Dory is Fraser's second major role, having previously starred in 23 episodes of CBBC animated series Dog Squad.

Lolly Adefope is Miss Skate

Who is Miss Stake? Beloved Miss Skate works at the school and teaches Tiddler, Johnny Dory and the whole class everything they need to know about life in the sea.

Who is Lolly Adefope? Viewers will best know Adefope for her role as Katherine "Kitty" Higham in BBC comedy series, Ghosts, but the actress has appeared in much more, including This Time with Alan Partridge, Saltburn, Black Mirror and Buffering.

Jayde Adams is Plaice and other characters

Who is Jayde Adams? In 2022, Adams danced with Karen Hauer in Strictly Come Dancing, but outside of that has enjoyed a successful career in comedy. TV and film fans might recognise her as Leanne in Alma's Not Normal, Ruby in Ruby Speaking and Claire in Take That-inspired musical, Greatest Days.

Rob Brydon is Fisherman, Whale, Starfish and Anchovy

Who is Rob Brydon? Tiddler will make for just one of Brydon's appearances on the BBC over Christmas, as he'll also appear in the highly-anticipated final episode of Gavin & Stacey as Bryn. He most recently starred in Barbie as Sugar Daddy Ken, My Lady Jane as Lord Dudley and of course, has appeared in 11 other Magic Light Pictures adaptations!

Tiddler will air on Christmas Day at 2:35pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

