BBC unveils first look at Julia Donaldson Christmas animation Tiddler – with Hannah Waddingham and Lolly Adefope
Magic Light Pictures has revealed a first look at the new animation.
If there's one part of the BBC Christmas schedule that is pretty much guaranteed every year, it's the dawn of a brand new Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler animation.
Now, Magic Light Pictures has unveiled a first look at Tiddler, the upcoming animated adventure that will tell the story of "a little fish with a big imagination who gets lost in the deep wide ocean until he’s saved by his own storytelling", according to the synopsis.
News of the animation was previously announced back in August, but now we finally have our first sneak peek (above) at some of the playful animation to come as we get a glimpse at Tiddler and Johnny Dory in the depths of the ocean.
The new animated special is based on the successful picture book of the same name, written by Donaldson and illustrated by Scheffler.
Once again, the half-hour special also boasts quite the star-studded voice cast.
Ted Lasso and Game of Thrones star Hannah Waddingham will narrate the tale, while Lolly Adefope (Ghosts) is Miss Skate, Jayde Adams (Ruby Speaking) is Plaice and other characters, plus Rob Brydon (Gavin and Stacey) - returning for his 12th Donaldson and Scheffler adaptation - will actually voice multiple characters, like Fisherman, Whale, Starfish and Anchovy.
Child actor Reuben Kirby will voice Tiddler while Theo Fraser is Johnny Dory.
On the announcement of Tiddler, Waddingham said: "The books and films of Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler have been, without a doubt, the greatest cornerstone of my daughter’s and my life together.
"They are the most beautiful marriage of animation and voice, perfectly cast. There’s always something that leans towards the main character not realising just how special they are, and it’s a joyous thing to teach a child from an early age that you are delicious, just the way you are."
Last year's Donaldson and Scheffler animation, Tabby McTat, was a huge success for the BBC, amassing an audience of 8.6 million. So, it's safe to say that loyal fans of the animations will be wondering what this year's magical new adventure will bring.
Tiddler will be directed by Andy Martin and Alex Bain, written by Michael Bohnenstingl and produced by Barney Goodland and Martin Pope of Magic Light Pictures.
Tiddler will be coming to BBC One and iPlayer.
