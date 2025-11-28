The 2025 Call the Midwife Christmas special is fast approaching, and creator Heidi Thomas has quite the double bill lined up.

A small party from Nonnatus House travel to Hong Kong to lend their assistance after the Branch House there collapses, leaving death and destruction in its wake, while it's very much business as usual in Poplar, with Sister Catherine and Joyce attending to "two mums-to-be who are Irish travellers and living in a camp there".

And there's plenty of activity happening outside the remit of Nonnatus House, with Cyril welcoming an unexpected “visitor” into his home – an encounter that makes him "focus on life a bit more".

The wealthy Mr Fisher sends Cyril a letter explaining that he is terminally ill and wishes to stay in the council worker's rented flat, which was his childhood home.

“He wants to compensate Cyril for it, which Mrs Wallace is all too eager to accept,” said Zephryn Taitte, who added that Mr Fisher is Jewish, prompting them to hold a Hanukkah Festival of Lights celebration for him.

"It's a lovely experience for Cyril," Taitte continued, describing it as "a story of reminiscence and appreciating your life, which is why Cyril reflects on his life and the future, especially with himself and Rosalind".

Natalie Quarry plays Rosalind Clifford and Zephryn Taitte plays Cyril Robinson. BBC/Neal Street Productions/Olly Courtney

"It reminds Cyril of the important things in life and who you spend time with," continued Taitte. "It’s a lovely Christmas story."

It was in last year's festive special when Cyril and Rosalind first started to grow close during their collective efforts to help an escaped convict say goodbye to his late mum by organising a funeral.

Their connection then deepened further when Rosalind joined Cyril in volunteering at a homeless shelter – and when it was finally confirmed that Cyril and Lucille's divorce was in motion, Cyril and Rosalind have continued to go from strength to strength, despite external challenges, such as Joyce advising Rosalind against a relationship and racist backlash.

And that is very much still the case, as illustrated by the above image from this year's Christmas special. Despite an uncertain start, the couple have never been in a stronger position as they look to the future.

Call the Midwife will return to BBC One and BBC iPlayer this Christmas.

