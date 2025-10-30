And just like that, another season of All Creatures Great and Small has been and gone.

The theme of season 6 was undoubtedly change, as we reunited with the characters after a time jump — with the war declared over in the opening episode.

James and Helen, now settled in Heston, were adapting to life as parents of two, while Siegfried was struggling in Mrs Hall's absence. Thankfully, she returned to Skeldale after living with her son for the past few years — a period that had clearly affected both the running of the practice and Siegfried's dynamic with James.

Meanwhile, romance was on the cards for Tristan, though he was also burdened by the trauma of what he'd witnessed during his service, which had manifested as PTSD.

And little Jenny Alderson — not so little anymore — set off to London to study at nursing college, with Helen joining her at the start of her new adventure to help her sister find her feet.

But what's next? Are there plans to head back to Skeldale? And when might new episodes arrive?

Read on for everything we know so far about a potential All Creatures Great and Small season 7.

Is All Creatures Great and Small returning for season 7?

There's currently no official word on the show's future.

Watch this space for updates.

"There are definitely more stories to tell," Nicholas Ralph said on the show's future during an interview with RadioTimes.com. "And I can speak for myself when I say I'd love to do more."

Callum Woodhouse is equally keen to return, though he believes "there is an end in sight".

"You never want to outstay your welcome," he said. "You never want to keep going until it starts to feel a bit stale or overworked."

But he's confident that point is still far off.

"At the same time, I don't think we're done yet at all," Woodhouse continued. "There are absolutely more stories to tell. I don't think we’re going anywhere soon, but I also don't think we’ll be a forever type thing."

But in the meantime, there's the annual All Creatures Christmas special to look forward to.

And All Creatures Great and Small: Behind the Magic, an hour-long show that will take viewers behind-the-scenes, will also be broadcast later this year.

When could a potential All Creatures Great and Small season 7 air?

There’s been a new season of All Creatures every year since 2020 – five arriving in September and one in October – so if season 7 gets the green light, we’d expect it to land in September or October 2026.

Who could return for a potential All Creatures Great and Small season 7?

Anna Madeley as Mrs Hall. 5

We'd expect to see the following back on our screens:

Nicholas Ralph as James Herriot

Rachel Shenton as Helen Herriot

Callum Woodhouse as Tristan Farnon

Samuel West as Siegfried Farnon

Anna Madeley as Mrs Hall

There's also Tony Pitts as Richard Alderson, Patricia Hodge as Mrs Pumphrey (alongside Derek the dog, who plays Tricki Woo), and Mollie Winnard as Maggie.

It also feels likely that Gaia Wise, who plays Charlotte Beauvoir, will return now that Tristan is staying put, and their relationship was going from strength to strength.

However, it remains to be seen when we'll see Imogen Clawson as Jenny Alderson, who is now at nursing college in London.

And, as ever, there will be plenty of new guest stars.

What could happen in a potential All Creatures Great and Small season 7?

Rachel Shenton as Helen and Nicholas Ralph as James Herriot in All Creatures Great and Small. 5

In typical All Creatures fashion, we expect plenty more “heartwarming human and animal tales” if season 7 gets the thumbs up.

As for what else could happen, Tristan suffered a significant PTSD episode in the season 6 finale, which could well shape his storyline moving forward. And while he bonded with Siegfried during that particularly testing moment, we’re anticipating plenty more bickering in the coming epispdes.

On a lighter note, his relationship with Charlotte suggests the pair could be in it for the long haul.

Elsewhere, we’d expect Helen to return from helping Jenny settle down in London, but it remains to be seen whether she, James and the children will move back to Skeldale. Meanwhile, Mrs Hall and Siegfried are likely to continue… whatever it is they’re doing.

When could the trailer for a potential All Creatures Great and Small season 7 arrive?

Trailers usually arrive in the month leading up to the premiere.

All Creatures Great and Small seasons 1-6 are available to watch on 5.



