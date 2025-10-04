"There are definitely more stories to tell," said Nicholas Ralph on the show's future. "And I can speak for myself when I say I'd love to do more."

Callum Woodhouse is equally keen to return, though he believes "there is an end in sight".

"You never want to outstay your welcome," he said. "You never want to keep going until it starts to feel a bit stale or overworked."

But he's confident that point is still far off.

"At the same time, I don't think we're done yet at all," Woodhouse continued. "There are absolutely more stories to tell. I don't think we’re going anywhere soon, but I also don't think we’ll be a forever type thing."

On the topic of a potential spin-off, Woodhouse revealed an idea he'd love to see realised.

"Do you know, funnily enough, the main spin-off I see happening is Jenny," he said. "I think Jenny should have her own show. You could pair her with someone really rogue – like Jenny and Mrs Pumphrey. How wild would that series be? Like a buddy cop show: Jenny and Mrs Pumphrey. That would be incredible."

Most of all, he's hopeful for an All Creatures film.

"There have been murmurings, mainly between us as a cast, who desperately want a film to happen," he said. "We've got Brian Percival directing the series, who was the main maestro behind Downton Abbey. And what film are they on now? How many have they had? Can we maybe have one? [Laughs]."

For now, the characters themselves are looking ahead to brighter days – "as victory in Europe is declared".

"There is the promise of peace at last," the synopsis continues, "but James is yearning for a greater sense of peace at the surgery as he juggles vet work with a busy family life and an exceptionally challenging Siegfried".

Elsewhere: "Helen enjoys time with young Jimmy and Rosie, but faces big changes at Heston, while Tristan returns home after several years at war and must readjust to life in Darrowby. Meanwhile, Mrs Hall works hard to bring everyone back together and restore harmony at the surgery.

"We watch as the characters reconnect, rediscover their purpose, and look toward a brighter future as the world around them begins to breathe again".

All Creatures Great and Small seasons 1-5 are available to watch on 5. You can order James Herriot's All Creatures Great and Small from Amazon.

