In a clip shared exclusively with RadioTimes.com ahead of episode 2, Siegfried is spotted trundling down a country lane, yet again in yesterday's outfit, minus a show, as he heads home from an all-night bridge game, supposedly, with yet another woman – when James happens to drive past.

On clocking his business partner's sorry state, he promptly reverses for answers – and a good laugh. But Siegfried, who tried doubling back on himself to dodge the encounter, remains largely tight-lipped.

Samuel West as Seifried Farnon and Lucy-Jo Hudson as Susan. Playground production for 5 and MASTERPIECE

"In the three or four years since we last saw him, he's turned 50, and I think he's having a bit of a midlife crisis," Samuel West said of his character's behaviour ahead of season 6.

"We finished season 5 with the sinking of HMS Repulse. Now we see someone whose increasingly effortful attempts to hold Skeldale House together – or the people in it, which is the same thing really – have failed, and he's gone a bit off the rails.

"He drinks too much, he's neglecting his work, and he's found with different people asleep on his sofa. And, of course, being Siegfried, he insists everything is perfectly fine. He has a great fear of being abandoned, which he does get to talk about – a dangerous thing for someone who doesn’t do well on his own, and whose behaviour, in any case, sometimes pushes people away."

Season 6 picks up with the "beloved Skeldale gang... in 1945", just as the war officially draws to a close.

"We arrive back in Darrowby to veterinary advancements, expanded families, and new faces as they all look ahead to a brighter and more peaceful future," reads the official synopsis.

And in typical All Creatures fashion, you can also expect plenty more "heartwarming human and animal tales".

