Sky has unveiled a brand new trailer for Amadeus, the upcoming series that reimagines the legacy of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart.

The six-part drama, which is based on Peter Shaffer's play of the same name, stars Will Sharpe (The White Lotus) as the musical genius.

Paul Bettany (WandaVision) also stars as the envious court composer Antonio Salieri, while Gabrielle Creevy (In My Skin, Black Doves) plays Constanze Weber, Mozart’s fiercely loyal wife.

It has also now been confirmed that Amadeus will launch on Sky and NOW on 21st December.

Penned by Joe Barton, the series explores the genius composer’s extraordinary career and his imagined rivalry with Salieri.

The new trailer gives fans a first look at this conflict between the two men, as Mozart says to Salieri: "Just because you're stuck rehashing boring old operas, doesn't mean I have to be."

The footage then shows us various shots of Mozart conducting as we hear Salieri saying: "This repulsive creature. Played as though guided by a greater power."

Mozart then tinkers at a piano, before picking up the sheet music and saying: "Yuck, who wrote this?" The answer, of course, is Salieri – and he looks pretty insulted.

You can watch the trailer for yourself below:

Amadeus begins with 25-year-old Mozart arriving in the musical hub of Vienna, where he's determined to escape his child prodigy label and carve out his own creative freedom.

However, he soon collides with the respected court composer Salieri, who is shaken by Mozart's apparently divine gift.

Salieri views Mozart as a threat to everything he values in life: his talent, his reputation and even his faith in God.

Over the course of 30 years, the drama tracks the tumultuous relationship between the pair, which culminates in a murder confession and a desperate attempt by Salieri to entwine himself with Mozart’s legacy forever.

Paul Bettany as Antonio Salieri and Emma Lowndes as Therese Salieri in Amadeus. Sky UK Ltd

The ensemble cast features notable names such as Rory Kinnear (The Diplomat) as Emperor Joseph, Lucy Cohu (Becoming Jane) as Cecilia Weber, and Jonathan Aris (The Sixth Commandment) as Leopold Mozart.

Speaking about how he got into the headspace of Mozart on set, Sharpe previously told Radio Times: "Obviously there’s no footage of the real man, so I tried to get a sense of him through his music, which at times is grand and dark, and at other times sweet and playful – like the seemingly paradoxical elements of his psyche."

Amadeus will launch on Sky and NOW on 21st December.

