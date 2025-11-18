2026 is set to get off to an exhilarating start with Steal, a "contemporary, high-octane thriller about the heist of the century".

Ad

Sophie Turner (Game of Thrones, Joan, X-Men: Dark Phoenix) leads the upcoming Prime Video as Zara, an office worker at a pension fund investment company whose life is thrown into chaos when a violent gang storms the office – and forces her and best friend Luke (Saltburn's Archie Madekwe) to carry out their demands.

But who is responsible for stealing "billions of pounds from ordinary people's pensions – and why?"

That is the mystery DCI Rhys (Bodies' Jacob Fortune-Lloyd) must solve – and fast.

"As he struggles with a recent relapse into gambling addiction, he must keep his own money problems hidden while navigating the secret agendas and competing interests at the heart of this far-reaching crime," reads the official synopsis.

Sophie Turer as Zara in Steal. Prime Video

The six-part series, which will drop in one hit on Wednesday 21st January, is written by debut screenwriter SA Nikias, with Sam Miller (I May Destroy You, Black Mirror) and Hettie Macdonald (Normal People, The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry) on board to direct.

Read more:

Vernon Sanders, head of television at Amazon MGM Studios, previously described the series, which was given the working title of Haven, as a "uniquely thrilling ride" that delivers a "gripping, addictive, entertaining" story for viewers (via Deadline).

Rebecca de Souza and Greg Brenman, of Drama Republic (Doctor Foster, Netflix's One Day) said they were "astonished" by the script, adding: "His rollercoasting, nail-biting and funny scripts have quite rightly attracted a tremendous cast and top-tier creative team."

Steal will stream on Prime Video from Wednesday 21st January 2026 – try Amazon Prime Video for free for 30 days. Plus, read our guides to the best Amazon Prime series and the best movies on Amazon Prime.

Add Malice to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.