Almost two years after the fourth season of Miss Scarlet and The Duke aired on U&Alibi, the episodes are now finally set to arrive on one of UKTV's free-to-air channels, U&Drama.

Season 4, which was the last run of the drama to star Stuart Martin alongside continuing lead Kate Phillips, will start airing on U&Drama on Wednesday 10th December at 8pm – making it an early Christmas present for fans.

Miss Scarlet and the Duke, which has been running since 2020, follows a private investigator in the Victorian era, Eliza Scarlet, who frequently teams up with her childhood friend William Wellington, a detective inspector of Scotland Yard, who is nicknamed 'the Duke'.

The first episode of season 4 sees Eliza team up with the Duke to investigate a burglary at a high-end brothel whose clients include important members of the British government.

Earlier this year, the show returned for its fifth season of U&Alibi, but in doing so it changed its title to just Miss Scarlet.

Miss Scarlet and the Duke season 4 Element 8 Entertainment/PBS/Alibi

This was because Stuart Martin, who plays the Duke, left the series, with Tom Durant-Pritchard arriving as the new male lead, a detective inspector called Alexander Blake.

The series will also be back for a sixth season, with the new episodes starting to air next month on PBS Masterpiece in the US, before coming to U&Alibi in the UK in 2026.

Season 6 will see Eliza and Blake’s once-fraught relationship beginning to evolve, leading them to find that working together may be a tricky prospect.

Meanwhile, newlyweds Ivy and Potts adjust to married life, a new detective settles in at Scotland Yard, and Nash causes chaos, even from across the globe.

Alongside the leads, season 6 will also star Cathy Belton as Ivy, Paul Bazely as Clarence, Simon Ludders as Mr Potts, Tim Chipping as Detective Phelps, Felix Scott as Nash and Ansu Kabia as Moses.

Miss Scarlet and The Duke season 4 will begin airing on U&Drama on Wednesday 10th December at 8pm. The series will return for season 6 on U&Alibi in 2026.

