Durant-Pritchard and Eliza star Kate Phillips both spoke exclusively with RadioTimes.com about the show's fifth season, with Phillips revealing how the decision to continue the show with a new inspector character played out.

"I think we all hoped that that the show could continue, and Masterpiece were very excited to allow it to continue as Eliza’s story," Phillips revealed. "I say that, I actually still think that whilst it just takes the title of Miss Scarlet, it feels actually still very much an ensemble piece."

She continued: "Actually, in the absence of the Duke, it sort of suddenly means that all of these other storylines can come to the forefront.

"It's not just really about a relationship between Eliza and the Duke, but it's actually Eliza and her world, and I think that's where the show is really able to come into its own, maybe, from this from this point onwards.

"There wasn't really much conversation really. I'm sure there were a lot of conversations being had behind closed doors, but what ended up happening was very clever Rachel and very clever Ben pieced together a story that I think really works.

"And then I was told that I was going to be screen testing with some actors, hopefully one of which would be playing this character, Blake, who would be stepping into the shoes of this male lead and perhaps love interest. And so that’s when I met Tom."

For his part, Durant-Pritchard said that the returning cast members were all "so welcoming and lovely to work with", before revealing some key details about his character and his past.

He said: "Blake is an ex-military man who previously was the senior detective down in Bristol. And after Wellington's departure, he takes over his job at Scotland Yard.

"He's a guy who does everything by the book. He's a single dad raising a daughter by himself.

"And he's also someone who doesn't want to work with private detectives, so when he's introduced to Ms Scarlet, it's a sort of point of tension between them throughout the season.

"Because he thinks he can do everything better by himself, but Eliza proves to him quite quickly that actually they're better suited when they're working together."

Phillips then explained how Eliza's relationship with Alexander differs from her relationship with the Duke, saying that "The Duke and Eliza have known each other almost all their life, so the relationship that you that you walk into on episode 1, season 1 maybe has a tinge of sibling rivalry, and a sort of unrequited love, really, that's never fully explored".

She continued: "They've known each other as petulant teenagers, and I think that sort of carries into their adult relationship. Whereas Eliza and Alexander, they meet each other as adults, and I think Eliza still behaves like a child sometimes, but I think that they have an expectation of having an adult relationship.

"The audience is yet to see how that plays out, but ultimately, I think it has more potential because they expect more of each other, and I think it gives them the space to grow and to encourage one another to sort of be a bit more adult about their emotions and their feelings.

"And there's also a respect that I think William and Eliza perhaps maybe struggled to offer each other, because they almost knew too much about one another. And that's not to say that the Duke and Eliza couldn't have made it work, but I think they were up against a bit too much, really, in their history."

Miss Scarlet season 5 will air on U&Alibi from Wednesday 5th March 2025 at 9pm.

