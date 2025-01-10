Later in the year, Tom Durant-Pritchard joined the cast and the show's new leading man, playing an inspector who joins Scotland Yard to fill the Duke's place, but who is not so fond of private detectives.

But what else do we know about the show's fifth season thus far, and when can viewers expect to see it? Read on for everything you need to know about Miss Scarlet season 5.

When will Miss Scarlet season 5 be released?

Miss Scarlet season 5 will start airing in the US on PBS Masterpiece on 12th January 2025 - meaning there really isn't long to wait for viewers on that side of the pond.

Unfortunately for fans in the UK, they will have to wait a little while longer. We know that the season will air on U&Alibi at some point in 2025, but beyond that no release date has yet been confirmed.

We will keep this page updated as and when we get any further news.

The new season will see a new detective, Alexander Blake, joining Scotland Yard after the Duke leaves for America. Unfortunately for Miss Scarlet, he immediately decides not to allow private eyes to help in his investigations.

As the pair begin to cross paths during their work around London, though, they start to develop mutual respect for one another, and perhaps even an attraction.

Executive producer Patty Ishimoto has teased of this season: "There’s a wedding. Eliza goes on a date. The British Secret Service gets involved. A grown man cries like a baby (but not who you’d suspect).

"The ever charming (imprisoned) Patrick Nash finds himself in quite a precarious predicament. Clarence gets a coat. Ivy finds her calling — and it’s not in the kitchen…"

Who will star in Miss Scarlet season 5?

Tom Durant Pritchard as Alexander Blake in Miss Scarlet. UKTV/Alibi/Showtime

While a number of stars from the previous seasons of Miss Scarlet and the Duke will be back for this new season, including, of course, Kate Phillips as Miss Scarlet, one major figure won't be - William 'The Duke' Wellington actor Stuart Martin.

His departure from the series was announced in early 2024, with Martin saying in a statement: "It has been such an incredible joy to bring Duke to life through [series creator] Rachael [New]’s beautiful, brilliant writing, and to get to play him for the past four years.

"But it felt like the time was right for Scarlet to explore new stories and challenges for now, as the show continues to grow and evolve.

"I will miss working with my amazing partner in crime Kate and the rest of our brilliant family and team, but I’m excited to continue following Eliza and her escapades as a huge fan and newly enrolled Scarleteer!"

Martin's departure, of course, means there's space for a new leading man, which has been filled in season 5 by Tom Durant-Pritchard, playing new inspector character Alexander Blake.

Alexander joins the force at Scotland Yard to replace the Duke, who has gone to America.

Durant-Pritchard said of joining the show: "I am thrilled to be joining the team and to become part of the Scarlet family. Working with Kate has been a dream and she’s been so welcoming."

Here's a full list of the central cast for Miss Scarlet season 5:

Kate Phillips as Eliza Scarlet

Tom Durant-Pritchard as Alexander Blake

Cathy Belton as Ivy Woods

Simon Ludders as Mr Potts

Evan McCabe as Oliver Fitzroy

Felix Scott as Patrick Nash

Paul Bazely as Clarence

Is there a trailer for Miss Scarlet season 5?

There is! You can watch the preview trailer for Miss Scarlet right here now.

Miss Scarlet season 5 will air on U&Alibi in the UK and on PBS in the US.

