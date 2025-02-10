"It's like getting a promotion, and you go, 'Oh, am I ready for this promotion?'" recalls Nair. "You're hiding behind the leads in certain ways, whether you're intentionally doing it or not, because you're not being asked to drive the storyline, the tonality, and be the reason why people keep coming back. That's a whole bunch of pressure that you can't think about."

"It was actually terrifying," Nair says of stepping up to play Harry. "I remember having… The closest thing I can compare it to is a panic attack before coming over, because I was like, 'This a lot, a lot I need to do…' It was because I recognised the opportunity and the opportunity for representation and the complexity within that."

"It being a story of 18 years, there were many factors that made it very personal for a lot of people, so that was obviously daunting, but you find the similarities between yourself and the character.

"You figure out why the story is being told, who it's being told for, and then you just dial into the human aspects of the character, their motivations, and try to embellish them yourself or be whatever you need to be to find it."

Nair adds: "A lot of actors suffer from imposter syndrome, wondering whether we're going to get found out or that we're faking. It was a lovely opportunity to prove to myself that I am exactly where I'm meant to be, that I can, hopefully, you can tell me, carry a show and pull it off with some tenacity and honesty."

Staz Nair as Harry Virdee in Virdee. BBC

It's not just Nair's position on the call sheet that was different now compared to previous projects like Rebel Moon.

"Physically speaking, it was different in the sense that I actually put on weight for this role. Hollywood has a tendency sometimes to just strap abs on someone and create this unrealistic aesthetic of what people look like. This isn't that story," he says.

"It's a father in his mid to late 30s with a kid trying to systematically manage all of his worlds while a serial killer is directly attacking his community, holding it ransom. You haven't got time to go and do crunches. You're working your ass off trying to save your city, coming back home, trying to be a husband and a father, getting on with it."

"Reading the first book, Streets of Darkness, [Harry's] rugby-esque in his stature. So, for this role specifically, it was a case of really enjoying the food, but also making sure I maintain the level of fitness where I could still be active and physical, yet relatable."

It looks like Nair might have to maintain that level of fitness for a while longer if he gets his wish for more seasons of Virdee.

"I definitely want to see more. There's so much that is left unsaid. I think it comes to an interesting ending, but I don't think that's the end. I think we've got many more books and many more stories to tell."

Virdee is streaming now on BBC iPlayer. It will air on BBC One from 9pm on Monday 10th February.

