The first episode will officially air on Monday 10th February at 9pm on BBC One, with the full season also becoming available on BBC iPlayer on the same day.

The release of the show, which is set and filmed entirely in Bradford, will form part of the city's celebrations of being City of Culture for 2025.

Danyal Ismail as DSI Amin and Elizabeth Berrington as DS Clare Conway in Virdee. BBC / Magical Society

The series was originally going to star Doctor Who's Sacha Dhawan in the title role, but he had to drop out due to scheduling conflicts.

The synopsis for Virdee says that it "tells the story of Detective Harry Virdee, a dedicated cop estranged from his Sikh family after marrying Saima, a Muslim woman".

The synopsis continues: "A turf war is brewing in the underbelly of the city, with the police losing its grip on gang rivalries as they spill out onto the streets of Bradford.

"When a young dealer is murdered, Harry’s duty to uphold the law clashes with his links to members of the crime gangs.

"With his personal life in chaos, he must hunt down whoever is targeting those around him.

"Whilst the killer holds the entire city to ransom, Harry realises that he is going to need the help of his brother-in-law Riaz, a drugs kingpin who runs the largest cartel in the county.

"Pulled together in an alliance that could ruin them both, Harry must make a choice: save himself and his family or save his city. He will not be able to do both."

Virdee will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from 9pm on Monday 10th February.

