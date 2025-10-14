Peaky Blinders star in dramatic first look at Miss Scarlet season 6 as costume drama returns for new episodes
Kate Phillips returns as the titular private detective.
The sixth season of Miss Scarlet starring Peaky Blinders actress Kate Phillips will soon be coming to our screens - and now we have some exciting first-look photos.
Season 6 of the period crime drama – which was formerly known as Miss Scarlet and the Duke and centres around Phillips's titular private detective – is set to debut in the US on PBS Masterpiece on 7th December, while fans in the UK will have to wait until 2026 for it to premiere on U&Alibi.
Alongside Phillips, the returning cast in season 6 includes Tom Durant-Pritchard as DI Alexander Blake, Cathy Belton as Ivy, Paul Bazely as Clarence, Simon Ludders as Mr Potts, Tim Chipping as Detective Phelps, and Ansu Kabia as Moses.
Meanwhile, new additions to the cast for the sixth season include Sam Buchanan as the young Detective George Willows, who joins Scotland Yard after climbing up through the police ranks, and Grace Hogg-Robinson as Isabel Summers, an ambitious young woman who joins the Clerical Office alongside Ivy.
The official synopsis for Miss Scarlet season 6 reads: "As Eliza and Blake’s once-fraught relationship begins to evolve, they find that working together may be a tricky prospect. Meanwhile, newlyweds Ivy and Potts adjust to married life, a new detective settles in at Scotland Yard, and Nash causes chaos, even from across the globe."
Season 6 was confirmed earlier this year, with executive producer Patty Lenahan Ishimoto saying at the time: "Season 6 brings exciting twists, new faces, and the return of beloved characters – including the much-anticipated comeback of Moses Valentine.
"We’re thrilled to continue Eliza Scarlet’s journey and deeply grateful to Masterpiece PBS and UKTV for their unwavering support in bringing the series to our dedicated fans."
Filming kicked off in February in Belgrade, Serbia.
The series is created by Rachael New, and written by New and Ben Edwards. Executive producing alongside Ishimoto are Harvey Myman, Susanne Simpson, Jin Ishimoto, Patrick Irwin, Ben Edwards and New.
The directors for season 6 are New and Ivan Zivkovic.
Miss Scarlet will return to U&Alibi in 2026.
Authors
Molly Moss is a Trends Writer for Radio Times, covering the latest trends across TV, film and more. She has an MA in Newspaper Journalism and has previously written for publications including The Guardian, The Times and The Sun Online.