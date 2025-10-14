Alongside Phillips, the returning cast in season 6 includes Tom Durant-Pritchard as DI Alexander Blake, Cathy Belton as Ivy, Paul Bazely as Clarence, Simon Ludders as Mr Potts, Tim Chipping as Detective Phelps, and Ansu Kabia as Moses.

Tom Durant-Pritchard as Alexander Blake and Kate Phillips as Eliza Scarlet in Miss Scarlet. Maja Medic/Miss Scarlet Limited and Masterpiece

Meanwhile, new additions to the cast for the sixth season include Sam Buchanan as the young Detective George Willows, who joins Scotland Yard after climbing up through the police ranks, and Grace Hogg-Robinson as Isabel Summers, an ambitious young woman who joins the Clerical Office alongside Ivy.

The official synopsis for Miss Scarlet season 6 reads: "As Eliza and Blake’s once-fraught relationship begins to evolve, they find that working together may be a tricky prospect. Meanwhile, newlyweds Ivy and Potts adjust to married life, a new detective settles in at Scotland Yard, and Nash causes chaos, even from across the globe."

Kate Phillips as Eliza Scarlet and Paul Bazely as Clarence Pettigrew in Miss Scarlet. Miss Scarlet Limited and Masterpiece

Season 6 was confirmed earlier this year, with executive producer Patty Lenahan Ishimoto saying at the time: "Season 6 brings exciting twists, new faces, and the return of beloved characters – including the much-anticipated comeback of Moses Valentine.

"We’re thrilled to continue Eliza Scarlet’s journey and deeply grateful to Masterpiece PBS and UKTV for their unwavering support in bringing the series to our dedicated fans."

Ansu Kabia as Moses Valentine and Kate Phillips as Eliza Scarlet in Miss Scarlet. Maja Medic/Miss Scarlet Limited and Masterpiece

Filming kicked off in February in Belgrade, Serbia.

The series is created by Rachael New, and written by New and Ben Edwards. Executive producing alongside Ishimoto are Harvey Myman, Susanne Simpson, Jin Ishimoto, Patrick Irwin, Ben Edwards and New.

The directors for season 6 are New and Ivan Zivkovic.

Miss Scarlet will return to U&Alibi in 2026.

