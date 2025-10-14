Paul Bettany (WandaVision) and Gabrielle Creevy (In My Skin, Black Doves) also star as the envious court composer, Antonio Salieri, and Constanze Weber, Mozart’s fiercely loyal wife, respectively.

Penned by Black Doves writer Joe Barton, Amadeus is based on Peter Shaffer’s award-winning stage play and follows the meteoric rise and mythic downfall of Mozart and his destructive rivalry with Salieri.

“Hero of his own story but villain to history, Salieri’s envy turns vengeful as he uses any means necessary to thwart Mozart and protect his position in the establishment,” the official synopsis reads.

Alongside the release window news, a new trailer was also unveiled, giving fans a first look at the cast in action, as well as the tense conflict between the two men.

Alongside Sharpe, Bettany and Creevy, the cast is rounded out by the likes of Rory Kinnear (The Diplomat), who's set to play Emperor Joseph, Lucy Cohu (Becoming Jane) as Cecilia Weber and Jonathan Aris (The Sixth Commandment) as Leopold Mozart.

Talking about how he got into the headspace of Mozart on set, Sharpe previously told Radio Times: "Obviously there’s no footage of the real man, so I tried to get a sense of him through his music, which at times is grand and dark, and at other times sweet and playful – like the seemingly paradoxical elements of his psyche."

Amadeus will be available to watch on Sky and NOW in December.

