Anticipation for Amandaland's first Christmas special was already as big as Amanda's Christmas trees (we're predicting multiple) following a first season that went down a storm with critics and viewers alike.

But when it was announced that Jennifer Saunders would be joining the festive-themed episode – marking the first time she has been reunited on-screen with Joanna Lumley (Amanda's mother Felicity) since their Absolutely Fabulous days – it's now undoubtedly this Christmas's must-watch.

Saunders is playing Felicity's sister, Joan, who is hosting at her country house, which Amanda hopes will be reminiscent of the Christmases of her childhood. But she "struggles to recreate" that magic, reads the official synopsis.

"Every single scene with Jennifer Saunders was magnificent, a hilarious delight," said Lucy Punch, who stars as Amanda. "And Jennifer with Joanna was even better."

But can viewers expect Edina and Patsy 2.0?

"We were playing characters as far from Edina and Patsy as can be imagined," said Lumley, but you can expect plenty of entertaining back and forth as Felicity becomes "increasingly irritated by her sister's constant high spirits".

Felicity's ire is not shared by the cast, however, who "loved having her there, especially me, and it all felt empty when the Christmas episode was over and she had gone".

Jennifer Saunders as Aunt Joan, Philippa Dunne as Anne, Samuel Anderson as Mal, Lucy Punch as Amanda, Alexander Shaw as Manus, Miley Locke as Georgie and Joanna Lumley as Felicity in Amandaland. BBC/Merman

Amanda is also joined at her aunt's house by Anne, who is "in despair at being separated from her family", and Mal, who "sees a hidden photo that seems to reveal a deep family secret…"

"The entire Christmas special episode is a favourite moment," said Philippa Dunne (Anne) when asked what she enjoyed most about filming the episode.

"Performing a very funny script with very funny people, being in a beautifully Christmassy house in the countryside, singing carols in the rain at night and of course to top it all off working with Jennifer Saunders which has long been on my bucket list.

"I'll have fond memories of it forever."

In October it was also announced that production had begun on Amandaland season 2.

"It's an absolute joy to be back in SoHa (South Harlesden) again," said writers Holly Walsh and Laurence Rickard at the time.

"After six months of researching Brent Council's fly-tipping rules, attempting Anne's Irish accent and writing the odd bit of script, we're so excited to get filming with our amazing cast."

The first season followed Punch's eponymous queen bee, who relocated to South Harlesden after her divorce – a move that brought plenty of challenges, including Amanda working in retail (the horror!) and narrowly avoiding what looked set to be another failed marriage following a whirlwind romance.

But could a new romance be on the cards with her neighbour Mal? And what else will drive Anne to the brink of a nervous breakdown?

Amandaland season 1 is available to stream now on BBC iPlayer. Season 2 will arrive 2026.

