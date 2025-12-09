❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Lord Alan Sugar dishes on Celebrity Apprentice and why he allowed Thomas Skinner to return for it
From Lapland tasks to childhood chestnuts, Lord Sugar reveals what makes a very Apprentice-style Christmas.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 10 weeks for £10
Published: Tuesday, 9 December 2025 at 5:01 pm
Authors
Ad
Ad
Give 6 months for £55
The best gifts arrive every week and with this special offer you can save 65% (full price £320) on weekly copies of Radio Times and full access to the Radio Times app for your special someone.
Save 65% now
Ad