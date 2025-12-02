The Celebrity Apprentice will be coming to TV screens for a new instalment just in time for Christmas.

Ad

To mark the show's 20th anniversary, the two-part special will air in partnership with Pudsey in aid of Children In Need.

Earlier this winter, the BBC announced the flurry of famous faces who would be taking part and now, we finally know when they'll be on screen showing off their business acumen.

The first instalment of the two-part special will air on Monday 29th December with the concluding episode following the next day on Tuesday 30th December – both at 9pm.

The celebrity line-up includes the likes of Miranda actress Sarah Hadland, judge and TV personality Rob Rinder and EastEnders actor Jake Wood.

Mike Soutar, Lord Sugar and Baroness Brady for The Celebrity Apprentice Christmas specials. BBC/Naked

It's been six years since the last celebrity spin-off of the show and this time round, audiences will watch on as the 12 candidates head to snowy Lapland in Finland to create a seasonal biscuit.

The famous faces will then have to pitch their biscuit to UK retailers who will actually then sell the biscuit across stores in the UK, a first in the show's history. A percentage of the profits will go to Children in Need.

Paul Broadbent, Director of Programmes at Naked, said: "We are delighted to announce The Celebrity Apprentice: Christmas Specials.

"Not only will the two special episodes be immensely entertaining, but the biscuits made and sold in the lead up to the show airing will be raising vital funds for BBC Children in Need – it’s a win win.

"The Apprentice has always been the ultimate test of business acumen and resilience. Now, with well-known faces stepping up to the challenge, we can’t wait to see how they fare under pressure."

Tommy Nagra, Director of Content at BBC Children in Need, added: "This is the first time we have partnered with The Celebrity Apprentice.

"The spirit of Christmas embodies kindness, generosity and giving, so it’s especially exciting that – for the first time ever – the product created during the show will be available in stores, with proceeds going directly to BBC Children in Need."

The first celebrity spin-off of the show aired in 2007 for Comic Relief with the likes of Piers Morgan and Cheryl Cole taking part. There was a second special the following year featuring Alan Carr and Jonathan Ross, and a third in 2019 which saw Amanda Holden and Rylan Clark taking part.

The Celebrity Apprentice is coming to BBC One and iPlayer this Christmas.

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.