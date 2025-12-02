After the BBC confirmed its festive line-up for the 2025 holiday period last month, its full schedule has now been unveiled – confirming exactly when each of the programmes, specials and films will be airing.

Amongst the big titles on the schedule for this year are returning BBC One dramas such as Call the Midwife, Beyond Paradise and Death in Paradise, each of which are back for Christmas specials.

Call the Midwife's two specials will air at 8:15pm on Christmas Day and 8:30pm on Boxing Day respectively, while Beyond Paradise will air on 21st December at 9pm, and Death in Paradise will air on 28th December at 8:30pm.

Of course, there are some other reliable favourites on the schedule, with a new Julia Donaldson animated film, The Scarecrows' Wedding, set to air at 3:10pm on Christmas Day, joined by the annual festive Strictly Come Dancing special, which will air at 5:30pm, and a festive special of Michael McIntyre's The Wheel, which will air at 6:45pm.

EastEnders will air at 7:45pm and 9:45pm on the big day, while The King's Speech will also air on Christmas Day as usual, with King Charles making his third Yuletide address at 3pm on Christmas Day on BBC One.

This year, some of the biggest fare is being reserved for the New Year, with The Night Manager set to start airing its second season at 9:05pm on BBC One on 1st January, while The Traitors will return for its fourth civilian season at 8pm on the same day.

The Traitors season 4 will then continue on Friday 2nd January at 8pm with its second episode.

Sir David Attenborough also hosts a brand-new film exploring the wildlife of England’s capital, called Wild London, which will air at 6:30pm on 1st January.

The cast of the Amandaland Christmas special 2025. BBC/Merman

When it comes to comedies, there are plenty of treats in store throughout the festive period for those looking to laugh.

The Amandaland Christmas special, which guest stars Jennifer Saunders as Amanda's aunt, will air on Christmas Day at 9:15pm, while the annual Mrs Brown’s Boys specials will air at 10:15pm on Christmas Day and 10:05pm on New Year's Day.

Additionally, a Here We Go New Year special will air at 8pm on New Year's Eve and Shedites, which comes from the Mrs Brown's Boys team, will air on New Year's Day at 10:35pm.

Jude Morgan-Collie as Sam, Freya Parks as Amy, Katherine Parkinson as Rachel, Alison Steadman as Sue, Jim Howick as Paul, Tom Basden as Robin and Tori Allen-Martin as Cherry in Here We Go. BBC/BBC Studios/Gary Moyes

Meanwhile, Guz Khan will star in a modern-day Christmas caper, Stuffed, which will air at 9pm on 23rd December on BBC One, while BBC Two will see a Mammoth Christmas special airing at 10pm on 22nd December and a Mandy Christmas special airing at 10:25pm the same day.

When it comes to non-scripted series and specials, the Gladiators special will air at 3:35pm on Christmas Day, this year's festive The Repair Shop will air at 7:30pm on Boxing Day, and The Celebrity Apprentice will start airing at 9pm on 29th December, with the second and final episode coming the next day, also at 9pm.

Mike Soutar, Lord Sugar and Baroness Brady for The Celebrity Apprentice Christmas specials. BBC/Naked

Of course, with all the excitement of The Night Manager on New Year's Day, it could be easy to forget about the night before.

However, the BBC's schedules are as jam-packed as usual for New Year's Eve, with Ronan Keating & Friends: New Year’s Eve Party airing at 11:30pm, The Graham Norton Show New Year’s Eve airing at 10:30pm and Jools' Annual Hootenanny airing at 11:30pm on BBC Two.

Of course, that really is just scratching the surface – there are also Christmas quizzes such as The Weakest Link (4:45pm on Christmas Day), and Mark Gatiss's latest spooky Ghost Story for Christmas, The Room in the Tower (10pm on Christmas Eve on BBC Two) on the schedule.

Meanwhile, the BBC's film blockbuster line-up for this year, to keep movie fans entertained, includes Elvis, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, Robin Robin, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Oppenheimer, Operation Mincemeat, Challengers and Back to Black.

