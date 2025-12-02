Channel 4 has confirmed its Christmas schedule for 2025, with a host of festive treats ready to air, including not one, but two new Taskmaster specials.

Ad

While the fourth Champion of Champions special – which will see former winners Sam Campbell, John Robins, Andy Zaltzman, Mathew Baynton and Maisie Adam going head to head – will air on 22nd December at 9pm, the now-traditional New Year's Treat will air its first episode on Friday 2nd January at 9pm.

The New Year's Treat will, for the first time, be made up of two episodes this time around, and will star Big Zuu, Jill Scott, Rose Ayling-Ellis, Sam Ryder and Susie Dent.

Of course, it's not just Taskmaster on Channel 4's Christmas schedules – there is also new a one-off heartwarming special Finding Father Christmas, starring Lenny Rush and James Buckley, which will air on Christmas Eve at 7:30pm.

Lenny Rush as Chris, James Buckley as Dad, Rochenda Sandall as Georgina, Hannah Fry, Greg Davies as Father Christmas, Stephen Fry, Ele McKenzie as Holly and Dame Maggie Aderin-Pocock in Finding Father Christmas. Tom Martin / Channel 4

That special, which previously went by the working title Dear Father Christmas, will follow a 16-year-old boy named Chris, who remains a staunch believer in Father Christmas and sets off on a "madcap mission" to prove it after his dad tries to bring him up to speed.

Viewers can also expect Christmas specials for First Dates (23rd December at 9pm), 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown (24th December at 9pm), The Last Leg (24th December at 10pm) The Great Festive Pottery Throwdown (26th December at 7:45pm) and The Great Celebrity Bake Off (25th December at 7:40pm), with the latter being a special Peep Show edition.

On Christmas Day itself, Channel 4 will also host its annual Alternate Christmas Message at 7:20pm, while there will be a Gogglebox Best of 2025 programme airing at 9pm.

The Big Fat Quiz of the Year will also back at 9pm on 26th December, while The Last Leg of the Year and The Great New Year Bake Off will form treats ushering in 2026 – airing at 9pm on New Year's Eve and 7:40pm on New Year's Day, respectively.

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.