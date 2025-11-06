Harlan Coben fans, your next obsession is almost here – and Radio Times readers have the chance to see it first.

We’re offering an exclusive opportunity to catch Run Away, Netflix’s gripping new limited series, before it officially launches on New Year’s Day – with a special preview screening and cast Q&A at London’s BFI Southbank.

Taking place on Monday 1st December 2025 at 6:20pm, An Evening With Radio Times – Run Away will showcase the first episode of this thrilling new adaptation, followed by a live Q&A with stars James Nesbitt (The Missing, Cold Feet) and Ruth Jones (Gavin & Stacey, Stella), alongside writer Danny Brocklehurst and creator Harlan Coben himself.

Tickets go on sale to Radio Times readers from Thursday 6th November 2025 at 12 noon, priced at £22 (£19 concessions), with BFI Members receiving £2.50 off. To book, visit bfi.org.uk/run-away and use the promocode RADIOTIMES.

James Nesbitt and Minnie Driver in Run Away. Netflix

Based on Coben’s 2019 bestselling novel, Run Away stars James Nesbitt as Simon Greene, a man whose seemingly perfect life unravels when his eldest daughter Paige (Ellie de Lange) disappears. When Simon finally tracks her down, he’s drawn into a shocking chain of events that exposes a dark underworld of addiction, violence and long-buried family secrets.

Joining Nesbitt are Ruth Jones as private investigator Elena Ravenscroft and Minnie Driver as Simon’s wife Ingrid, alongside Alfred Enoch, Lucian Msamati, Jon Pointing, and Adrian Greensmith.

The drama is directed by Nimer Rashed and produced by Quay Street Productions for Netflix, with Coben serving as executive producer through his company Final Twist Productions.

"Run Away is about family – about what we will do to keep it intact, what secrets we keep within it, and what secrets we keep as a family," Coben told Netflix’s Tudum. "Every time you walk past a house, there’s a whole universe that goes on behind that door – and none of us have a clue what it is."

Filmed in Manchester and across northwest England, Run Away will debut on Netflix on 1st January 2026, kicking off the year with Coben’s trademark mix of mystery, emotion and high-stakes twists.

