The Good Ship Murder returns for its second Christmas special — but there's not much festive cheer to be found at first, as Jack and Kate remain apart following his exit from the ship.

It's not long before they're reunited, however.

When a passenger from the ship is found dead during an excursion to a monastery in Alicante, the pair must work together if the perpetrator is to be unmasked.

But can they catch the killer — and find their way back to one another romantically?

Read on for everything you need to know about The Good Ship Murder Christmas Special 2025, including when you can watch it and the returning cast.

The Good Ship Murder 2025 Christmas special will air on Saturday 27th December at 9pm on 5.

The Good Ship Murder Christmas special 2025 cast: Who stars?

The confirmed cast is as follows:

Shayne Ward plays Jack Grayling

Catherine Tyldesley plays Kate Woods

Zak Douglas plays Jamil Al-Rashid

Geoffrey Breton plays Piers De Vreese

Ross Adams plays Colin Smallwood

Kiza Deen plays Frankie Johnson

James Barriscale plays Captain Marlowe

Yuna Shin plays Dr. Sharon Tan

Lesley Dunlop plays Carole Merryweather

Joelle Dyson plays Donna Branning

Luis Soto plays Father Rodriguez

Gary Lucy plays Jason Agnew

Rebecca Harland plays Bernie Campbell

Greta Holland plays Sister Thomasina

Michelle Holmes plays Eve Fontaine

The Good Ship Murder Christmas special 2025 plot: What will happen?

Catherine Tyldesley as First Officer Kate Woods, Zak Douglas as Jamil Al-Rashid and Shayne Ward as Jack Grayling. Clapperboard Productions/©5 Broadcasting Limited/David Laposi & Mark Cassar

The Good Ship Murder docks in Alicante for this year's Christmas episode, where "a woman called Donna, who claims she has a life-changing illness, boards the ship with her loyal friend Bernie".

"As the festive voyage begins, Donna charms fellow passenger Gary and yearning for a Christmas miracle, visits a remote monastery," reads the official synopsis.

"There she meets Rodriguez, a mysterious man of the cloth, and Thomasina, an enigmatic nun. But the holiday cheer turns dark when Bernie is found dead."

Elsewhere, Jack is performing in a grimy dive bar after being sacked from the ship – but the monastery murder "draws Kate back to him".

Will they "rekindle their romance" – and will Jack return to the ship, just in time for Christmas?

Is there a trailer for The Good Ship Murder Christmas special 2025?

There is no trailer yet – but if it does arrive, we'll pop it right here.

