Catherine Tyldesley is set to make her grand return to Coronation Street tomorrow following a seven-year absence, as her character Eva Price takes charge of the Rovers Return.

She'll be joined by new husband Ben (Aaron McCusker), her feisty daughter Susie (Aurora Bradshaw), Ben's sons Will (Lucas Hodgson-Wale) and Ollie (Raphael Akuwudike), and his mum Maggie (Pauline McLynn).

It signifies a new era for the ITV soap, but Catherine was very much in a reflective mood as she spoke about the Corrie icons that have inspired her performance as Eva.

What prompted you to leave Corrie back in 2018?

I love variations. I think it’s incredibly important for all actors. Otherwise how do we grow and develop as performers? I’ve been incredibly lucky to have remained busy.

Who is your favourite past landlady of the Rovers and why?

I think they all brought wonderful elements to the table. All very strong, feisty women. For me, it has to be Annie Walker (Doris Speed) and Bet Lynch (Julie Goodyear). I love old school Corrie episodes.

I’m drawn to strong women – my own family is full of them. It’s a huge part of the reason I returned.

Catherine says she loves 'old school' Corrie. ITV

Who is your 'Corrie acting idol' - someone in the cast past or present who has inspired you?

Ooh, that’s a tough one but a stand-out for me was Hayley Cropper, played by Julie Hesmondhalgh, and Raquel Wolstenhulme, played by Sarah Lancashire.

What was your favourite Eva storyline from your first stint and why?

It HAS to be [being pushed into] the fountain [by Maria]. We had so much fun shooting those scenes. Samia [Longchambon] and I are good pals in real life and had the giggles so much between takes.

If you could play another character who would it be and why?

Roy (David Neilson)... I LOVE bacon baps!

How would you sum up the next few months for the Driscolls?

Fun, filled with love, laughter, quick wit and oodles of drama!

Eva is joining alongside a new family. ITV ITV

Can you tell us about your creative partnership with Jodie Prenger – you've written together?

Watch this space. Jodie and I have several projects in the works at the moment. That’s all I’ll say for now as I don’t want to jinx anything! Jodie is one of the most multi-talented women I know. It’s glorious to be behind that bar together!

