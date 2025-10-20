Coronation Street has released a first look at the return of Eva Price (Catherine Tyldesley) as she begins her reign as landlady of the Rovers Return.

Eva will be back during the episode airing on Monday 27th October, when her husband Ben Driscoll (played by Aaron McCusker) surprises her with the news that he has bought the pub for her.

In the official trailer from ITV, we see that the couple kick things off in style with a huge party.

But Eva's excitement will be dampened by the arrival of mother-in-law Maggie (Pauline McLynn) with some shocking news.

As Eva settles into the pub for the first time since her departure in 2018, she is reunited with half-sister Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson), and Leanne's stepsister Toyah Battersby (Georgia Taylor).

But what have we missed since Eva left our screens?

Completing the family set-up are Eva’s daughter Susie (Aurora Bradshaw) and Ben’s two sons Will (Lucas Hodgson-Wale) and Ollie (Raphael Akuwudike).

With Ollie already making his presence felt on the cobbles as he dates Dee-Dee Bailey (Channique Sterling-Brown), he hasn't yet revealed that his loved ones are moving onto the Street.

Catherine Tyldesley as Eva Driscoll in Coronation Street. ITV

As Coronation Street confirms that the Price-Driscolls will arrive "with a bang and a suitcase full of secrets", we can't wait to see what they have in store!

Tyldesley recently told RadioTimes.com and other press of her excitement when she was invited to become the beloved soap's newest landlady.

