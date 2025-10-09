And things look set to take another dark turn in upcoming scenes, with Doctor Who and Hollyoaks actor Hayden-Smith set to play a business associate of Theo’s called Pete, who he invites to stay the night next week – much to Todd's dismay.

Announcing the news of his casting, Hayden-Smith posted a picture of him in front of the Rovers on Instagram, adding: "Off to Weatherfield… BRB 👋 Catch me on the cobbles as Pete Lang soon!"

Hayden-Smith portrayed Jake Simmonds in three episodes of Doctor Who (Rise of the Cybermen, The Age of Steel and Doomsday) and police detective Gavin Armstrong on Hollyoaks from 2016 to 2017.

He previously rose to fame acting on Byker Grove and presenting CBBC, while his other credits include Russell T Davies's Cucumber and Banana.

Next week’s Corrie episodes will also see Todd wait in secret for his bowel cancer test results, without having said a word to Theo.

But when Todd tells George he wants to start planning his own funeral, George checks his emails and discovers Todd's hospital appointment.

George offers to accompany Todd to the hospital, and Todd is pleased to have his support as he heads in to see the doctor…

