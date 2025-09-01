Coronation Street airs disturbing Theo Silverton twist for Todd Grimshaw in ITVX episode
Theo's abuse takes a shocking turn.
*Warning: Spoilers for Monday 1st September's episode of Coronation Street, available now on ITVX.*
This article contains reference to domestic abuse and coercive control that some readers may find upsetting.
The toxic relationship between Theo Silverton (James Cartwright) and long-time Coronation Street favourite Todd Grimshaw (Gareth Pierce) takes a disturbing turn in Monday's (1st September 2025) episode.
After Billy Mayhew (Daniel Brocklebank) was pushed over by Theo's brainwashed teenage son Miles, Billy called the police, and Theo ordered Todd not to see Billy again.
As a new day dawns, Todd promises Theo he won't speak to Billy again, before Theo heads off for a mediation session with his ex-wife Danielle (Natalie Anderson).
But Theo is horrified that Danielle has brought her new boyfriend Noah Hedley (Richard Winsor), who previously tormented Theo with conversion therapy.
Noah goads Theo, and a slanging match ensues.
Then Theo returns to an empty house in a terrible mood, and hears that Todd is having fun in the Rovers with Billy.
A fuming Theo reaches for a bottle of brandy, and it's not long before things take a very sinister turn when Todd arrives home.
While you'll have to tune into the episode on ITVX, or wait until 8pm until it airs to find out exactly what happens next, it has been confirmed that Theo's abusive behaviour turns physical.
Actor Pierce has shared that Todd is "well aware that a massive line has been crossed".
What does Theo do?
Coronation Street has been working with Galop on the portrayal of abuse within an LGBTQ+ relationship, and with Stonewall on the depiction of trauma as a result of conversion therapy.
