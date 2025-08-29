In Friday’s episode, with Abi having jetted off to join Kevin and the family on holiday, Carl’s love life gets even messier as he enjoys a passionate afternoon with James Bailey (Jason Callender) in his hotel room.

As viewers will know, Tracy Barlow (Kate Ford) is already blackmailing Carl over his affair with Abi, so will he risk losing everything with this latest move?

Carl actor Howard said of the latest twist: “Carl likes living life on the edge, he is a hedonist and a free spirit, he is attracted to a person regardless of their gender and if he sees something he wants he goes for it with no real thought to the consequences of his actions.

Jonathan Howard as Carl Webster and Jason Callender as James Bailey in Coronation Street. ITV.

He added: “He is frustrated that Abi has gone away with Kevin and he needs something to distract himself. There is a spark between him and James so he goes for it.

"Tracy was also offering herself to him but he isn’t stupid and he knows that would be a dangerous move. James on the other hand is less complicated and more fun.”

Abi and Carl first met in Freshco’s car park back in April, with Carl making a snide remark about her being in a bad mood.

Carl and James have started an affair in Corrie. ITV

But Abi was quick to put him in his place, explaining how Kevin was undergoing treatment for cancer and how she was struggling following the death of Mason Radcliffe before punching him in the face.

Later that day, Abi was introduced to Kevin and Debbie’s little brother Carl and realised in horror that it was the same guy from Freshco’s car park.

While Carl soon made it clear that he was attracted to Abi, Abi was initially reluctant to hurt Kevin.

However, when she discovered that Kevin had been lying to her about his health after receiving the all-clear back in July, she gave into temptation and eventually slept with Carl.

