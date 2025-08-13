Coronation Street airs shock Gary Windass cliffhanger in ITVX release
He's drawn into Theo's story.
*Warning: Spoilers for Wednesday 13th August's episode of Coronation Street, available now on ITVX.*
Gary Windass (Mikey North) turns back to the dark side in Wednesday's (13th August 2025) edition of Coronation Street, after he resolves to teach nasty conversion therapy conspiracist Noah Hedley (Richard Winsor) a lesson.
On Monday (11th August), Gary was horrified to find Noah's childhood victim Theo Silverton (James Cartwright) nursing an injury on his hand, caused by trashing the builders' yard over Noah's latest act.
With Noah now dating Theo's ex, Danielle (Natalie Anderson), Theo was sickened to see him feature alongside her and their children in a poster promoting traditional families.
Gary found Theo in the depths of despair and took him for a drink at the Rovers, where Theo's boyfriend Todd Grimshaw (Gareth Pierce) found him.
Unaware of what had happened, Todd decided to get his own back on Theo for standing him up on their lunch date - but his night out didn't last long, and returning home, Todd heard all about Theo's fresh turmoil.
Meanwhile, Gary promised to make Noah pay, but as the story continues, Theo realises that if he allows Gary to step in, he might lose his kids for good.
Although Theo pleads with Gary to stay away from Noah, Gary is fuelled by unresolved rage thanks to Lou Michaelis's (Farrel Hegarty) attack on him, and he heads to the community centre.
But when Gary's concerned wife Maria Connor (Samia Longchambon) checks her tracker and sees his location, she goes to find him.
After she finds him armed with a hammer, Maria and Gary decide on a different approach against Noah, and it's certainly a unique way for the couple to spend their fifth wedding anniversary!
But whatever they get up to, it seems the drama doesn't end there.
We're left realising that Gary has taken their revenge a huge step further, but you'll have to head to ITVX, or tune in at 8pm on ITV1, to find out what he's done.
Authors
Laura Denby is a Freelance Soaps writer covering all the latest news in the Dales, Cobbles and East End for Radio Times. She's a soaps nerd with a love for comedy drama, and has also written for Digital Spy, Metro UK and Yahoo UK.