Also, there's romance for Dee-Dee Bailey (Channique Sterling-Brown), but is the conflict of interest too great?

Brody Michaelis (Ryan Mulvey) is up to no good, but there's another troubling situation unfolding for his family.

Elsewhere, Steve McDonald (Simon Gregson) and Cassie Plummer (Claire Sweeney) are caught in the act, and Aadi Alahan (Adam Hussain) confirms his departure from the cobbles.

Here are all your Coronation Street spoilers for Monday 18th August - Friday 22nd August 2025.

7 Coronation Street spoilers next week

1. Tracy Barlow uncovers Abi Webster's affair with Carl Webster

Tracy pursues Carl. ITV

Abi is annoyed to see lover Carl Webster (Jonathan Howard) flirting with Tracy as he lets slip his room number at the Chariot Square hotel.

Carl tells Abi the exchange was simply a cover, and he suggests they meet at his hotel.

But when Carl assumes it's Abi in the shower, only for Tracy to appear, Carl turns her down.

After sharing a tender moment with husband Kevin Webster (Michael Le Vell), Abi hears from Carl that he turned Tracy down.

Oblivious Debbie encourages Tracy to try again with Carl and offers to pay for drinks, and Carl meets Abi, telling her that while she's still having sex with Kevin, he's free to have sex with Tracy if he wants.

Tracy guesses Carl's secret. ITV

Later, as Abi is reluctantly packing for Mallorca, she tells Kev she can't find her passport and tells him to go ahead and she'll join him once it's all sorted.

At the hotel, Carl tells Tracy he's in love with someone else.

Tracy guesses it's Abi, and whatever he says next, it's not long before her suspicions are confirmed as Tracy is puzzled to see Abi in the shop, after the latter's secret night of passion with Carl.

After an eventful day, Carl and Abi share a hug at the house which turns into a kiss, and a devious Tracy watches through the window.

What will Tracy do with this information?

2. Debbie Webster rushed to hospital after sudden collapse

Debbie Webster in Coronation Street. ITV

Ronnie Bailey (Vinta Morgan) watches Debbie working at the hotel and worries she's pushing herself too hard.

But when Ronnie gets Ryan to come in on his day off, Debbie is not happy with her fiancé's interference.

The following day, Debbie lets herself into the Webster house to do some cleaning, just as Abi is out.

But Debbie gets dizzy and collapses on the floor, with a hiding Carl emerging to check on her.

Abi returns and calls an ambulance while Carl heads back upstairs out of sight.

At the hospital, Debbie assures Ronnie and Carl she's been given the all clear.

When Debbie tells Carl she's sorry he had to come home early from Wales, he masks his guilt.

But while Carl covers up his affair, will Debbie agree to slow down as she learns to live with her dementia diagnosis?

Anyone affected by Debbie's storyline can visit Dementia UK or call its helpline on 0800 888 6678.

3. Kit Green reveals suspicions over Becky Swain case amid his own harassment accusation

Kit's arrival ruins the pitch. ITV

Sarah has a disastrous day when she steps in to take an Underworld meeting, only for the client, Eli, to have just endured a stop and search from none other than Kit, after Eli's car was parked illegally.

When Kit arrives and Eli realises he's Sarah's boyfriend, he tries to leave, but Sarah pushes Kit away and locks Eli in the office to listen to her pitch.

Sarah refuses to back down. ITV

Carla Connor (Alison King) later tells Sarah that Eli has been spreading rumours that she's a sexual predator, and Carla gives her a hard time as customers demand the same discount they've had to give Eli.

Sarah is fuming with Kit for threatening Eli, and angry with David Platt (Jack P Shepherd) for giving Eli Kit's details.

DI Costello leaves Lisa Swain (Vicky Myers) shocked with a warning to keep things professional with Kit, as he'd hate her to be dragged down with him.

Meanwhile, Costello interviews Kit about Eli's claims of intimidation, but says he's putting him on desk duty and will claim it's due to Kit's injuries to avoid a formal inquiry.

Kit is in hot water. ITV

Later, Kit confides in Sarah that he was investigating a case that he realised was linked to a historic case Lisa's late wife Becky was working on - but when he requested the files, Costello told him to leave it alone.

Kit has been working on it in secret, and Lisa is oblivious as she ends up in another bin war with new next-door neighbour David, before taking issue with David the Dog's barking!

What else will Kit uncover?

4. Dee-Dee Bailey shares surprise kiss with new client Ollie

Dee-Dee throws caution to the wind. ITV

After a meeting with new client Ollie, who she met before their professional dealings, Dee-Dee tells Alya Nazir (Sair Khan) that she really likes him, but is worried about the conflict of interest.

As the week continues, Ollie and Dee-Dee admit they like each other, but agree it would be unethical for her to get involved with a client.

Even so, Ollie leans in for a kiss, and Dee-Dee can't help kissing him back.

Will Dee-Dee pursue a new relationship? ITV

Dee-Dee tells Ollie she wants to take things slowly, but later confides in James Bailey (Jason Callender) that as much as she likes Ollie, she's going to keep things professional as she's wary of getting her heart broken again.

When Ollie bumps into Dee-Dee with baby Laila in her pram, Dee-Dee explains she's her daughter.

As she suggests going for a drink so she can explain, how will Ollie react?

Will he and Dee-Dee make a go of it?

5. Brody Michaelis caught in dodgy scheme amid shock incident at the Metcalfes

There's news for the Michaelis children. ITV

Carl walks in on Brody about to steal an expensive car at the garage, and warns the teen he'll end up back in the STC.

With that, Carl offers to show Brody an easier way to steal motors, but we can't see this panning out well!

Brody's recent failed plan to run away with his younger sisters Joanie (Savanna Pennington) and Shanice Michaelis (Molly Kilduff) is soon exposed to foster carers Tim (Joe Duttine) and Sally Metcalfe (Sally Dynevor).

Tim urges Brody to trust that social services will know what's best for all three of them, and Brody later has to tell the girls that their mum Lou (Farrel Hegarty) has been sentenced to four years in prison.

Sally tries to comfort them, but at that moment, a social worker arrives with a psychologist.

They explain they are happy for the family to stay together, but a scream is then heard from the garden.

What has happened?

6. Steve McDonald is found in a compromising position

Steve and Cassie have some fun. ITV

Steve buys some lager to try and make amends with Tyrone Dobbs (Alan Halsall) after the chaos of young Dorin Pop (Henry Meller) going missing.

But when Cassie Plummer (Claire Sweeney) asks Steve to show her some of his pole dancing moves, he can't resist.

Tyrone is not impressed! ITV

The pair are found by poor Ty in a state of undress!

Will Cassie be able to persuade Tyrone to let Steve move back in, or is this the final straw?

7. Aadi Alahan confirms exit plans after police outcome

Aadi during his recent confession in Coronation Street. ITV

Aadi tells Dev (Jimmi Harkishin) and Asha Alahan (Tanisha Gorey) that the police have let him off with a caution.

Then Aadi explains that he's spoken to Cousin Vikram Desai (who was played by Emmerdale's Chris Bisson), and he's going to make a fresh start in India.

Asha is gutted that her twin is moving away, but will it be a happy farewell for Aadi?

