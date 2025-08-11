Carla Connor (Alison King) and Lisa Swain (Vicky Myers) recently moved into their own house, formerly owned by Yasmeen Metcalfe (Shelley King).

Apart from an amusing battle of the bins with next-door neighbours the Platts, all has been going well for the couple, and Carla was thrilled when Lisa booked a life-drawing class for them, despite the activity not really being Lisa's cup of tea.

Lisa and Carla ended up laughing as they covered each other in paint, but their day was disrupted when Lisa's daughter, Betsy (Sydney Martin), called Carla about a problem with her work at Underworld.

Sheepish Betsy showed Carla and Lisa a top which she had sewn a logo into - the problem being the font, which made the phrase look like something else entirely.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Carla kept her cool and found a great way to motivate Betsy, who soon left Carla and Sarah Platt (Tina O'Brien) impressed with her eventual solution.

In a private moment, Lisa was appreciative of Carla's efforts with Betsy, and Carla made it clear how committed she was with some warm words about the teen.

Later, caught looking through Lisa's jewellery box, Carla told nephew Ryan Connor (Ryan Prescott) that she was going to ask Lisa to marry her.

Ryan was delighted, and there must be something in the air, as he had only just heard that Ali Neeson (James Burrows), the biological son of Ryan's adoptive mother Michelle (Kym Marsh), had also got engaged.

How will Carla pop the question, and will Lisa say yes?

Given that marriage has already been on Lisa's mind in recent months, it's looking promising.

Read more:

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Add Coronation Street to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.