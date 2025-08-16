Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm, so thankfully it isn't too much of a change for regular viewers of the soap.

Meanwhile, Emmerdale will face a slight change to its usual airing time on Wednesday 27th August, and will air at 7pm instead of its usual slot of 7:30pm.

These changes are coming due the Carabao Cup match between Grimsby Town and Manchester United, set to air between 7:30pm and 10:20pm, to make enough time for a possible penalty shootout in the result of a tie.

Manchester United will visit Grimsby Town in the second round of the Carabao Cup. The Premier League team haven't entered the competition this early in 11 years, and are one of 11 Premier League sides to do so after failing to qualify for European football.

The team finished 15th in the Premier League last season and lost the Europa League final to Tottenham Hotspur in Bilbao.

Along with the soaps moving around in the schedule, those fans of The Fortune Hotel will have to wait slightly, as the final two episodes will air on Thursday 28th August at Friday 29th August at 9pm.

This means the finals of The Fortune Hotel and Destination X will air on the same date and time, with those fans of both shows having to choose which to watch live.

