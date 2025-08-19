Elsewhere, Abi Webster (Sally Carman-Duttine) makes a big decision about lover Carl Webster (Jonathan Howard), just as Carl continues to lead troubled Brody Michaelis (Ryan Mulvey) astray.

Also, Theo Silverton (James Cartwright) forces Todd Grimshaw (Gareth Pierce) to play by his rules.

Finally, Jenny Connor (Sally Ann Matthews) is suspicious of Christina Boyd's (Amy Robbins) motives.

Here are all your Coronation Street spoilers for Monday 25th August - Friday 29th August 2025.

6 Coronation Street spoilers next week

1. Aadi Alahan's exit leads to shock car accident

Aadi is about to make his exit. ITV

In the hopes of keeping Aadi around, Dev Alahan (Jimmi Harkishin) agrees to help Steve McDonald (Simon Gregson) and Mary Taylor (Patti Clare) get Aadi and Amy Barlow (Elle Mulvaney) back together.

But as Aadi and Amy decide to stay friends, Aadi is committed to starting a new life in India.

He and Dev share an emotional hug, while Asha rushes off in tears.

The next day, Asha struggles with the knowledge that her brother is moving so far away.

But when she's called to a car accident, only to recognise it as Aadi's car, what has happened?

Asha is devastated, but is Aadi okay?

Will he be exiting for a new life, or might Asha and Dev be mourning his death?

2. Asha Alahan suffers a panic attack after a traumatic day at work

Asha struggles to cope ITV

Ahead of Aadi's final farewell, Asha suffers a panic attack, reliving the stress and horror of her latest ambulance shift.

Then, through flashback, we see exactly how Asha's day unfolded with one death, an injured elderly lady and a racist attack on her.

Back in the present, Gemma Winter-Brown (Dolly-Rose Campbell) approaches Asha, offering comfort as a fellow twin and urging her to rejoin the party.

Aadi senses that Asha isn't herself, but when she begins to open up, Dev arrives and Asha clams up.

Aadi is still concerned and offers to stay if she needs him, but Asha insists she's just tired.

Asha faces a tough day at work. ITV

Asha records a voice note for Aadi, telling him how much she's going to miss him and begging him not to go as she doesn't think she'll cope without him.

As Asha considers whether to send the voice note, she breaks down in tears.

Asha is broken as she screams at Brody for arguing with another customer in the Bistro.

Colleague Sienna warns Asha about her behaviour and says if it happens again, she'll have to report her.

Asha opens up to Lisa. ITV

Asha tries and fails to open up to Dev, before getting drunk and being rescued by Lisa Swain (Vicky Myers).

Asha confides in Lisa about the woman she tried to help, who verbally abused and assaulted her.

Lisa urges Asha to report the incident to her manager.

But the following day, Asha calls in sick and when Dev suggests she's skiving, she snaps.

Sienna finds Asha in the Rovers, and Asha admits she lied.

But will she seek help?

Coronation Street is working with The Ambulance Staff Charity (TASC) on Asha's story.

3. Abi Webster plans a future with secret lover Carl Webster

Abi tries to get Tracy off her back. ITV

Carl is taken aback when Abi suggests they should start a new life in Germany.

Abi tells Tracy Barlow (Kate Ford) that she never meant to fall for Carl and the last thing she wants to do is hurt husband Kevin Webster (Michael Le Vell).

Upon leaving to join Kev and the kids in Mallorca, Abi assures Carl she won't be sleeping with Kevin.

Tracy tries to wind her up by claiming she kissed Carl at the hotel, and later, Tracy makes it clear to Carl she wants to have sex with him.

With her phone on record, Tracy knocks on his hotel room door and suggests an afternoon in bed.

How will Carl react? And will Abi really leave Kevin?

4. Controlling Theo Silverton manipulates Todd Grimshaw

Todd and Theo in Coronation Street. ITV

Theo is annoyed when Gemma reveals Todd will be at her birthday drinks party in memory of Paul Foreman (Peter Ash), along with Billy Mayhew (Daniel Brocklebank).

Todd returns home to Theo cooking a curry, but when Todd says he's going to the pub, Theo manipulates him into staying as he's upset about his kids.

With Gary Windass (Mikey North) keeping quiet about his attack on Noah Hedley (Richard Winsor), Theo is shocked to bump into Noah with a black eye.

Theo thanks Gary, Billy and Maria Connor (Samia Longchambon) for their support, insisting nothing can be done about Noah without jeopardising access to the kids.

Billy steps in. ITV

Todd and Billy later see Noah and Theo's son Miles handing out leaflets, and Billy tries to reason with Miles, warning he's being brainwashed.

Miles shocks Billy by turning up at Summer Spellman's (Harriet Bibby) birthday bash, while Theo shocks Todd by insisting he doesn't want him seeing Billy again.

Forcing Todd to choose between them, Theo's behaviour is becoming ever more controlling.

How much worse will he get?

You can access free and confidential support from Refuge’s 24-hour National Domestic Abuse Helpline on 0808 2000 247 and digital support via live chat Monday-Friday 3-10pm via nationaldahelpline.org.uk.

5. Carl Webster defends Brody Michaelis from threat

Sally and Tim worry for Brody. ITV

Dev catches Brody and Dylan Wilson (Liam McCheyne) stealing drinks in the pub and throws them out, and Tim Metcalfe (Joe Duttine) wonders what's going on.

Dev tells Tim how Brody brought drugs to Aadi's party and now he's tried to ruin Aadi's leaving do.

Sally and Tim tell Brody that social services are placing Joanie Michaelis (Savanna Pennington) with her aunt for now.

As Sally and Tim discuss how to support Brody, Carl wangles his job back at the garage, before he spots two lads threatening Brody and demanding payment for stealing a car.

Carl steps in, and later, he realises Ollie's car MOT certificate is one of Fiona's, and Ollie is up for dangerous driving due to failed brakes.

Carl tells Brody they'll cut out the middle men and do the stealing themselves.

What could possibly go wrong?

6. Jenny Connor makes dramatic accusation when Christina Boyd returns

Jenny is not happy to see Christina. ITV

Jenny thinks George Shuttleworth (Tony Maudsley) is being too trusting with women online.

As she's speaking to Glenda Shuttleworth (Jodie Prenger), they're stunned when Christina arrives looking for George.

Christina reveals that her con-artist partner Dom (Dominic Rickhards) has died, and she's only meeting George to arrange the funeral.

Jenny makes a scene. ITV

But Jenny is convinced that Christina is up to no good, and marches into the Undertakers where she declares that Dom isn't dead!

As Jenny rips open the coffin, what will she find?

