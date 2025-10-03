As to be expected with such a legacy character, Jenny referred to the iconic landlady Bet Lynch (Julie Goodyear), who Jenny worked alongside from 1986 to 1991.

And soon, Jenny made a huge decision to leave the cobbles, sharing an emotional goodbye with Rita (Barbara Knox).

But there was someone else who was due to make an appearance that was ultimately cut from the final edit.

Sally Ann Matthews as Jenny in Coronation Street. ITV

In an interview with Conversation Street, Matthews revealed that when she originally read the script of her exit episode, it featured a cameo from Julie Goodyear's beloved character.

Matthews explained: "Interestingly, when she walks into the Rovers, and Bonnie Tyler started to play and Jenny was looking around. What was supposed to happen was you were going to see Bet Gilroy (Lynch).

"They had it from the words she was saying, from whatever episode is was, but for whatever reason they obviously, when it came to the edit, they didn't feel it worked as well."

Matthews made a permanent return to Weatherfield in 2015, with Jenny finding herself embroiled in a kidnapping plot.

She would later find herself in the middle of a serial killer plot, as partner Stephen Reid (Todd Boyce) caused havoc among the cobbles.

The actress announced her exit back in August, admitting she was supposed to stay for five months which soon became 10 years!

She wrote on Instagram: "It's time though to play those parts I always hoped I would when I’d 'grown up.' Thanks Trafford Wharf Rd for the memories and endless laughter x"

