And when Betsy Swain (Sydney Martin) ends up behind bars, is it all above board on DI Costello's (Daon Broni) watch?

Elsewhere, Theo Silverton (James Cartwright) is found with another man, as his partner Todd Grimshaw (Gareth Pierce) conceals his cancer fears.

Bethany Platt's (Lucy Fallon) concern over Hope Dobbs's (Isabella Flanagan) behaviour leads to a problem with her stoma, while Cassie Plummer (Claire Sweeney) gets right on Tracy Barlow's (Kate Ford) nerves!

Also, Abi Webster (Sally Carman-Duttine) confronts Kevin Webster (Michael Le Vell) over ruining her fresh start.

Bernie Winter (Jane Hazlegrove) wants to ensure no one else suffers like Asha Alahan (Tanisha Gorey), as Tim Metcalfe (Joe Duttine) makes it clear his troubling past isn't up for discussion.

Read on for all your Coronation Street spoilers for Monday 13th October - Friday 17th October 2025.

7 Coronation Street spoilers next week

1. Betsy Swain in mystery arrest drama as Carla Connor reveals Becky insecurities

Lisa wonders if Carla trusts her, ITV

Carla tells Lisa she's sold the Rovers to someone called Ben.

While it sounds as though Carla is unaware of Ben Driscoll's (Aaron McCusker) connections, we know that he is actually engaged to Eva Price (Catherine Tyldesley).

Eva will be taking charge of the pub with her partner and his mother, Maggie (Pauline McLynn), later this month.

Becky panics. ITV

Meanwhile, Carla admits she's worried about going to Ireland as she doesn't want to leave Lisa alone with Becky, and Lisa questions if Carla trusts her.

Lisa assures Carla she loves her and has no interest in Becky.

With Carla away, Betsy persuades Becky to model some of her designs for her college project, and as Becky struts around, Lisa can't help smiling and joining in.

When Betsy films them and uploads it to her socials, though, Becky panics that people will recognise her.

Sydney Martin as Betsy Swain. ITV

Betsy later stays out all night, and Kit Green (Jacob Roberts) tells Lisa her daughter has been arrested.

As Betsy sits alone in a cell, tired and confused, Lisa blames Becky's sudden reappearance for causing Betsy to struggle once more.

Becky is stung, while Betsy is interviewed and told that, according to DI Costello, she damaged a police car, resisted arrest and tried to attack him.

Betsy refuses to comment, while Costello spells out to Becky that she needs to disappear again, or things will be even worse for Betsy.

Has DI Costello set this whole thing up?

2. Theo Silverton cheats as Todd Grimshaw fears bowel cancer results?

Todd with George at the hospital. ITV

Todd worries about his test results for bowel cancer, and after he tells an alarmed George Shuttleworth (Tony Maudsley) he wants to plan his own funeral, George checks his emails and discovers Todd's hospital appointment.

Christina Boyd (Amy Robbins) encourages George to support Todd, and Todd is grateful to have him as he heads in to see the doctor.

In the Bistro, Theo and Gary Windass (Mikey North) meet with Pete (Andrew Hayden-Smith) to discuss a potential contract.

Todd is stunned to walk in on Theo and another man. ITV

Spotting Billy Mayhew (Daniel Brocklebank), controlling Theo says he's worried that Todd's not telling him something, and Billy squirms.

Billy later dashes outside to take a call from Todd, while Theo masks his fury and orders shots.

The next day, Todd nurses a hangover and heads home to face Theo's wrath, and apologises for staying at Billy's while insisting nothing happened.

But as Pete emerges from the bathroom, Todd is reeling. Has Theo cheated?

Theo is remorseless as he accuses Todd of sneaking around, and Todd explains his health scare.

Has Theo strayed? ITV

But when Theo tries to twist the situation and blames Todd, Todd snaps and orders him to pack his bags.

In the Rovers, Glenda Shuttleworth (Jodie Prenger) hosts a Mr & Mrs competition, and as Theo arrives wanting to talk, Todd refuses to engage.

Todd reaches for Glenda's clipboard with an idea in mind, but what will he do?

And what did the doctor say about his tests?

Coronation Street has been working with Galop on the portrayal of abuse within an LGBTQ+ relationship.

3. Bethany Platt's stoma splits amid salon drama

Bethany is convinced Hope is guilty. ITV

Audrey Roberts (Sue Nicholls) offers Bethany some shifts doing nails at the salon.

When Shona Platt (Julia Goulding) gets a call from David Platt (Jack P Shepherd) that he's stuck in a lift and won't make the baby scan, Bethany has an idea - will it work?

As the week continues, Bethany is put in charge of Hope, who's on work experience.

When a client shows them some 'miracle pills' that promise strong hair, nails and weight loss, Hope is impressed.

Bethany realises her stoma has split. ITV

But Bethany warns that these companies are only after money and don't care about people's health, referencing her own weight loss surgery as an example.

As the client leaves, she realises her pills are missing, and Bethany accuses Hope, ordering her to empty her bag.

When Hope refuses, Bethany tries to grab her bag, causing her stoma bag to split.

Last year, Bethany had to be fitted with a permanent stoma as a result of complications from the aforementioned operation.

One year on, how will she cope with what happens in the salon?

Anyone affected by Bethany's story can find support at Colostomy UK. You can also call their 24 hour helpline on 0800 328 4257.

4. Cassie Plummer gets under Tracy Barlow's feet as Tyrone Dobbs is neglected amid recovery

Tyrone is left alone. ITV

Cassie abandons helping Tyrone Dobbs (Alan Halsall), who has spinal injuries, with his exercises to spend time with Steve McDonald (Simon Gregson).

Tracy is fuming to find that the pair have drank Ken Barlow's (William Roache) last bottle of wine from his first wedding to Deirdre (Anne Kirkbride).

Fiz and Cassie argue. ITV

Meanwhile, Fiz Dobbs (Jennie McAlpine) heads into town rather than home, and Cassie returns to the house to find Tyrone lying in agony after falling out of his wheelchair.

In the aftermath, Cassie is hurt when Fiz blanks her; but then she learns that Fiz lied about working and has been given the week off to look after Ty.

Tracy schemes to get rid of Cassie. ITV

Tracy grows sick of Cassie lounging around the house, and hits upon an idea after hearing Tyrone talking to Fiz about her favourite band.

So Tracy hands Cassie tickets for a gig and urges her to use them to get back into Fiz's good books so they can be out of each other's hair.

Will it work?

Coronation Street is working with Spinal Injuries Association on Tyrone's story.

5. Abi Webster accuses Kevin Webster of sabotage

Kevin and Abi in Coronation Street. ITV

Kevin is asked by Abi if he wants to look after Alfie, but when he calls to collect him in an angry and upset mood, Abi changes her mind and asserts that Kev can see Alfie another day instead.

Kevin breaks down in tears, and there's more trouble ahead when Abi gets a call from a rival garage, learning she didn't get the job.

Abi barges into the house and accuses Kev of sabotaging her chances, but did he?

6. Bernie Winter is determined to stop abusive Naomi as Asha Alahan isolates herself

Asha snaps at Dev. ITV

Asha returns home from the hospital after trying to take her own life, and as she snaps at Dev, it's clear her struggles still run deep.

Asha realises she's overstepped the mark and apologises, insisting she'll be fine on her own.

Asha wants to be left alone. ITV

As Asha curls up on the sofa and blocks out the world, Dev confides his worries in Bernie.

Bernie reckons someone should have a word with Naomi before she pushes anyone else to the brink, but how will they deal with the woman who hurled vile abuse at Asha?

And can Asha begin to heal?

If you need help and support on issues raised within this article, please visit Samaritans, CALM, Rethink Mental Illness and Mind for guidance.

Coronation Street is working with The Ambulance Staff Charity (TASC) on Asha's story.

7. Tim Metcalfe shuts down abuse trauma dialogue

Joe Duttine as Tim Metcalfe. ITV

Tim tells wife Sally Metcalfe (Sally Dynevor) that he won't be seeing Trisha again and the subject is closed.

But with recent events having exposed Trisha as an abuser who groomed Tim when he was underage, can Tim really put the matter to rest?

For support on Tim's story, visit NSPCC or call the helpline on 0808 800 5000.

