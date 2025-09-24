Coronation Street airs dramatic fallout of Kevin and Abi Webster split in ITVX release
Will Carl's involvement be exposed?
*Warning: Spoilers for Wednesday 24th September's episode of Coronation Street, available now on ITVX.*
Kevin Webster's (Michael Le Vell) suspicions over wife Abi (Sally Carman-Duttine) have resurfaced in Wednesday's (24th September 2025) Coronation Street.
After discovering that Kevin had lied about still having cancer, Abi gave into temptation with his younger half-brother Carl (Jonathan Howard), and the pair have been having an affair ever since.
Abi believes that Carl is committed to her, but is unaware that he's also been sleeping with James Bailey (Jason Callender), and that Carl also carried out the hit and run on Tyrone Dobbs (Alan Halsall).
After Carl trashed Tracy Barlow's (Kate Ford) shop and threatened her dad Ken (William Roache) to stop her blackmailing him and Abi, Abi was shocked to hear the lengths Carl had gone to.
But he won her over, and after another passionate encounter with Carl, Abi accompanied Kevin to his hospital appointment.
Kevin was given the all-clear, but when he commented that he was looking forward to growing old with Abi, Kev clocked her unease.
Having told Carl that she hated lying to Kevin, Abi put on a front back at home - until Kev revealed his ideas for their future.
At this point, Abi announced to Kevin that she wanted them to break up, but failed to come clean about her infidelity.
Kevin was upset as he pleaded with Abi not to leave him, but she gently explained that she wasn't in love with him anymore, grateful as she was for all he had done for her over the years.
The pair were interrupted by a summons from Debbie (Sue Devaney), and a confrontation ensued between Kevin and Carl.
With Kevin now more convinced than ever that Abi is cheating with Carl, we're left wondering whether he'll get confirmation of their betrayal.
But with Abi thinking she's onto a winner choosing a new start with Carl, will she uncover his lies?
It's not long before Debbie is drawn into the messy situation, but how will she deal with it?
Authors
Laura Denby is a Freelance Soaps writer covering all the latest news in the Dales, Cobbles and East End for Radio Times. She's a soaps nerd with a love for comedy drama, and has also written for Digital Spy, Metro UK and Yahoo UK.