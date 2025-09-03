On Monday (1st September), Carla's latest effort to pop the question fell flat, so Lisa's daughter Betsy (Sydney Martin) told her mum what was going on.

As a result, Lisa makes a plan of her own, snapping at Carla to get her out of the way so she can put this into action!

Lisa speaks to Kit ITV

When Lisa arrives at the factory to surprise Carla, dressed in full uniform, how will it all play out?

Will the couple finally seal their commitment to one another?

You'll have to tune in now on ITVX, or wait until 8pm on ITV1 for all the details, but it's certainly an eventful episode.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Look out for a particularly golden moment from Sally Metcalfe (Sally Dynevor), who has something to share with 'Swarla' later on in the episode.

Also, Kit Green (Jacob Roberts) tells Lisa that Logan Radcliffe's (Harry Lowbridge) uncle has been brought in, and Lisa mentions that Logan gave Carla a dead-end lead about someone called Tia Wardley.

This leaves Kit taken aback, and he calls the prison, learning that Logan was segregated for fighting after Carla's visit.

When Kit looks up Logan and Tia Wardley on the police computer system, what will he uncover?

While we won't be spoiling this twist, we can promise that not everyone on the right side of the law can be trusted, and that Lisa had better watch out.

Read more:

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Add Coronation Street to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.