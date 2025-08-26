Elsewhere, Todd Grimshaw (Gareth Pierce) is disturbed by Theo Silverton's (James Cartwright) abusive actions.

As Debbie Webster (Sue Devaney) is in her element with a new project, James Bailey (Jason Callender) catches Brody Michaelis (Ryan Mulvey) up to no good.

Also, George Shuttleworth (Tony Maudsley) reveals he has feelings for Christina Boyd (Amy Robbins), but is it all too good to be true for him?

And scheming Tracy Barlow (Kate Ford) continues to take advantage of a recent scandalous discovery.

Read on for all your Coronation Street spoilers for Monday 1st September - Friday 5th September 2025.

7 Coronation Street spoilers next week

1. Will Carla Connor and Lisa Swain finally get engaged?

Lisa and Carla are close to sealing the deal. ITV

Nervous Carla asks Betsy Swain (Sydney Martin) for her blessing to pop the question to Lisa, and Betsy assures her it's a great idea.

Carla decorates the garden of their new home and leads Lisa outside.

But it looks like things don't go to plan as Betsy later fills Lisa in on Carla's botched proposal attempt.

Carla prepares to propose. ITV

Then Lisa tells her daughter of her own plans!

Will the couple seal their engagement, and who will do the asking first?

2. Will Becky Swain mystery be solved as Tia Wardley arrives amid Evelyn Plummer's gate-crashing?

Lisa with Kit. ITV

Kit Green (Jacob Roberts) tells Lisa that Logan Radcliffe's (Harry Lowbridge) uncle has been brought in, and Lisa mentions that Logan gave Carla a dead end about someone called Tia Wardley.

Kit is taken aback and calls the prison, where he learns that Logan was segregated for fighting after Carla's visit.

Kit knows something is amiss. ITV

Then Kit looks up Logan and Tia's names on the computer, but what will he find?

As the week continues, DI Costello chats to Lisa about her evening plans and Kit is suspicious.

Who is Tia Wardley? ITV

With Lisa and Carla having a dinner party, Evelyn Plummer (Maureen Lipman) makes a surprise return and invites herself along!

At the Bistro, a woman arrives and introduces herself to Lisa and Carla as Tia Wardley, suggesting that they've been looking for her.

Who is Tia, and how is she linked to Lisa's late wife Becky?

3. Todd Grimshaw is shaken as Theo Silverton threatens Billy Mayhew

James Cartwright as Theo Silverton. ITV

Todd promises Theo he won't speak to Billy Mayhew (Daniel Brocklebank) any more, while Theo heads to a mediation session and is horrified that Danielle Silverton (Natalie Anderson) has brought Noah Hedley (Richard Winsor) along.

Noah goads Theo and a slanging match ensues, and when Theo returns home he's furious to hear that Todd is in The Rovers with Billy.

A fuming Theo reaches for the brandy, and whatever happens next leaves Todd shaken.

Todd tries to justify Theo's mood swings to Sarah Platt (Tina O'Brien) as stress over family and his upbringing, but Sarah sees how Todd is suffering.

Theo threatens Billy. ITV

Theo is incensed to see a picture of Todd with Sarah in the pub, and when Billy checks on him, Theo threatens him!

Theo later tells Billy he's going to see a therapist, so Billy urges Todd to cut Theo some slack, with Todd taken aback to hear about him going to a therapy session.

But as Theo tells Gary Windass (Mikey North) that he couldn't bring himself to attend, is it all an act to get Todd under his control?

You can access free and confidential support from Refuge’s 24-hour National Domestic Abuse Helpline on 0808 2000 247 and digital support via live chat Monday-Friday 3-10pm via nationaldahelpline.org.uk.

4. Debbie Webster takes charge of the local dementia choir

Debbie takes over. ITV

Glenda Shuttleworth (Jodie Prenger) hands Debbie a leaflet for the dementia choir, and Debbie's not keen.

Glenda urges Debbie to give it a go, and it looks like she agrees.

Soon, Debbie is excited for her next choir session, but when she addresses the group and tells them they need to up their game, and that she's just the woman to help them, has she gone too far?

Or is this just the project Debbie needs as she continues to navigate her new reality?

Anyone affected by Debbie's storyline can visit Dementia UK or call its helpline on 0800 888 6678.

5. James Bailey catches thieving Brody Michaelis and Dylan Wilson in the act

Brody and Dylan in Coronation Street. ITV

Carl Webster (Jonathan Howard) instructs Brody and Dylan Wilson (Liam McCheyne) to do research on high-end cars that are ripe for stealing.

Brody later tells Carl he and Dylan are going to steal cars that very day and make some serious money.

Is Dylan heading back to the STC? ITV

But Dylan is nervous, and as he and Brody break into a car, James catches the pair.

Will James call the police?

And as sparks fly between Dylan and Betsy, could he be putting a potential romance, and his freedom, at risk?

Jenny is jealous - but is Christina on the make? ITV

Smitten Jenny Connor (Sally Ann Matthews) apologises to George again and stares at him wistfully.

George confides in Christina that he's had a message from his ex, Eileen Grimshaw (Sue Cleaver), and Christina invites him for a drink.

George barely notices Jenny trying to chat as Christina laughs at his jokes, but Glenda warns him Christina isn't to be trusted.

George is amused when Glenda reveals Jenny likes him too, but after Dom's (Dominic Rickhards) funeral, George tells Christina he has feelings for her and she tells him she does too.

But when she tries to pay and her card is declined, Christina bursts into tears.

Is she playing George?

7. Tracy Barlow makes new blackmail demand

Tracy wants her money. ITV

Tracy demands her hush money from Carl over his affair with Abi Webster (Sally Carman-Duttine).

But then Tracy makes disparaging remarks about Kevin Webster (Michael Le Vell).

An overhearing Debbie is furious.

Will Debbie realise what's going on?

