Coronation Street airs last-minute twist for Swarla proposal saga in ITVX release
The outcome of Carla's big plan will be revealed.
*Warning: Spoilers for Friday 15th August's episode of Coronation Street, available now on ITVX.*
Carla Connor's (Alison King) plan to propose to Lisa Swain (Vicky Myers) faces a last-minute twist in Friday's (15th August 2025) edition of Coronation Street.
With the couple fully committed to each other, Carla confided in nephew Ryan Connor (Ryan Prescott) that she was buying an engagement ring for Lisa.
The ring finally arrives in the latest instalment, and she wastes no time in heading to the Rovers, which Carla currently owns until further notice, asking Glenda Shuttleworth (Jodie Prenger) for a favour.
After Carla asks Glenda to slip the ring into Lisa's glass of champagne later, she calls Lisa and insists on meeting at the pub for a drink.
It remains to be seen whether Lisa will guess what Carla is up to, but all we can say is that the latter's romantic gesture isn't quite as simple as she hopes.
Tune in now on ITVX, or at 8pm on ITV1, to find out whether Carla manages to pop the big question.
Next week, the story switches back to the mystery surrounding the death of Lisa's wife Becky.
It's revealed that Kit Green (Jacob Roberts) found a connection between a new police investigation and a historic case of Becky's - but boss DI Costello has shut it down.
What is going on, and will Lisa find out?
Authors
Laura Denby is a Freelance Soaps writer covering all the latest news in the Dales, Cobbles and East End for Radio Times. She's a soaps nerd with a love for comedy drama, and has also written for Digital Spy, Metro UK and Yahoo UK.