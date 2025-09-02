Elsewhere, David Platt (Jack P Shepherd) reels when a scandalous suggestion is made about a mysterious pregnancy test.

We may not have all the answers just yet, but here's our full collection of Coronation Street spoilers for Monday 8th September - Friday 12th September 2025.

3 Coronation Street spoilers next week

1. Shock for Betsy and Lisa Swain amid 18th birthday celebrations

Vicky Myers as a shocked Lisa Swain in Coronation Street. ITV

It's Betsy Swain's (Sydney Martin) 18th birthday and she's been out all night.

Returning for her party, the drinks are flowing and Betsy raises a toast to the photo of her late mum Becky.

Betsy then announces she's off into town with some mates, and Lisa quizzes her daughter on her social life.

Betsy points out she's not a little girl any more, and reveals that she slept with Dylan Wilson (Liam McCheyne) last night.

In the precinct, Betsy leaves voice messages for Dylan and Lisa, but before she can finish, there's a loud crash.

The following day, we'll see Lisa reeling in shock after the events of the night before - but is this linked to the crash, or something else entirely?

2. Car thief Dylan Wilson is caught out after mystery character is injured in hit and run

Carl takes a phone call. ITV

Kevin (Michael Le Vell) and Abi Webster (Sally Carman-Duttine) return from their holiday, but Kev is annoyed to find Carl working at the garage and orders him out by the end of the day.

Carl is struggling to find the money to pay off blackmailer Tracy Barlow (Kate Ford), and he tells Brody Michaelis (Ryan Mulvey) and Dylan he's got a job for them.

Abi hears Carl's confession. ITV

Dylan and Brody later speed past George Shuttleworth (Tony Maudsley) in a stolen car, and George spots Dylan.

As one local lies seriously injured in hospital following the crash, Kit Green (Jacob Roberts) reveals they've found the car, but someone has torched it in a bid to cover their tracks.

George tells Dylan he saw him driving the car, but Dylan assures him he's wrong.

Meanwhile, a smitten Abi is bemused to clock Dylan's name on Carl's caller ID, and Carl admits that Dylan and Brody have been stealing cars for him.

How will Abi react, and just who did Dylan and Brody hit with the car?

3. Pregnancy mystery for the Platts as Lily is under suspicion

David presents the pregnancy test. ITV

Lily Platt (Grace Ashcroft-Gardner) tells dad David she has a stomach ache, but he's sceptical and sends her to school.

When he moans to Sarah Platt (Tina O'Brien) that Lily has been fighting over a lad and tried to skive off, Sarah is concerned.

But as David gets annoyed once more about Carla Connor (Alison King) dumping rubbish in his bin, he finds a pregnancy test and shows Sarah, assuming it belongs to Betsy.

But he's horrified when Sarah suggests it might be Lily's test.

Later, David reacts as the owner of the pregnancy test reveals herself, but can they keep it under wraps?

And is Sarah's theory correct?

