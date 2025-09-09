The instalment left off with a doctor approaching Fiz with an update, but the ITV soap has now revealed that Tyrone will have suffered a severe spinal injury as a result of the accident.

Tyrone will face a long road to recovery, and in upsetting scenes next week, Ty will tell Fiz that he can't feel or move his legs.

As the police try to locate the driver, and with joyriding teens Brody Michaelis (Ryan Mulvey) and Dylan Wilson (Liam McCheyne) insisting they didn't run over Tyrone, he and his family are set for a tough time ahead.

Coronation Street is working with Spinal Injuries Association on this hard-hitting storyline, with a representative of the charity sharing: "We are grateful to ITV studios and Coronation Street for raising awareness of the trauma of spinal cord injury, the terrifying impact of sudden paralysis and the long-term management of neuropathic pain and permanent mobility issues.

Tyrone wakes in hospital to life-changing news. ITV

"Spinal Injuries Association has offered clinical expertise and guidance to accurately represent, as much as feasibly possible, the experience of those who may be living through similar trauma to Tyrone," they added.

"Seeing the impact on his life and those around him like Fiz will increase public understanding of the experience for the 105,000 people living with spinal cord injury across the UK, many of whom struggle to access the care and expertise they need."

Speaking about the surprise twist for Tyrone, actor Halsall said: "Sometimes people get to read about your storylines going forward in the press, but obviously this one isn’t, and I think it will have caught people by surprise.

"We are 10 weeks on from filming it and no one knew. Obviously no one was expecting it to be Tyrone that actually got hit in the end, so I think it would have been a real shock," he added.

"It’s always good to keep the audience on their toes. I look forward to watching it and seeing people’s reactions."

Describing how Tyrone copes when he wakes up in hospital, he explained: "As you can probably imagine, Tyrone’s first thoughts are confusion. He can’t really remember what’s happened, he doesn’t know why he’s in the hospital.

"And then as he’s coming round and he’s clearly in lots of pain, he has this realisation that something isn’t quite right and he can’t feel his legs.

"There’s just a hell of a lot of fear, wondering how he’s got there, why he’s feeling like this. He is terrified."

Asked about Tyrone's mindset as he starts to come to terms with what's happened, Halsall shared: "Initially, there is a concern that he might not get up at all.

"There’s real fear there, and not just fear from Tyrone but fear from Fiz and the kids and his mum and gran.

"They don’t know if he’ll walk again or how life is going to look going forward. But he knows they will all try to stick together and face what the future holds."

Halsall also praised Coronation Street's dedication to researching the subject of spinal injuries, and explained that he's been checking in regularly on how to accurately portray Tyrone's movement on-screen.

On Tyrone's response to how he's ended up with these injuries, he concluded: "There’s definite frustration there as to who has done this and anger that the police can’t come up with any answers.

"He’d like some form of justice for this accident and to at least find out who it was."

Coronation Street is working with Spinal Injuries Association on Tyrone's story.

