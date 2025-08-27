Lipman announced in December that she would be taking a “gap year” from the show, explaining that her character would be “in and out” so that she could spend more time with her fiancé.

Evelyn briefly returned to the cobbles in March after learning that her daughter Cassie Plummer (Claire Sweeney) had relapsed in her battle with drug dependency.

Next week, Evelyn will return to our screens again as she bumps into Roy Cropper when he makes a trip to the hospital for a sore back.

Maureen Lipman as Evelyn Plummer in Coronation Street. ITV

Roy catches Evelyn up on the recent goings-on on the cobbles, and she ends up inviting herself to Carla Connor and Lisa Swain's dinner party, but how will the residents respond and what brings her back?

Elsewhere next week on the ITV soap, Carla asks Betsy Swain (Sydney Martin) for her blessing to pop the question to Lisa, and Betsy assures her she’s on board.

However, things don't quite go to plan and, following a failed proposal, Lisa tells her daughter of her own plans.

Who will pop the question first?

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Meanwhile, Todd Grimshaw (Gareth Pierce) is horrified by Theo Silverton's (James Cartwright) abusive actions, while scheming Tracy Barlow (Kate Ford) continues to take advantage of a recent shocking discovery.

Read more:

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Add Coronation Street to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.