Coronation Street favourite Evelyn Plummer is set to return to the cobbles next week after months away from our screens.

Ad

The character (who is played by Dame Maureen Lipman) left Weatherfield back in January after deciding to pursue her passion and attend university to read law.

Lipman announced in December that she would be taking a “gap year” from the show, explaining that her character would be “in and out” so that she could spend more time with her fiancé.

Evelyn briefly returned to the cobbles in March after learning that her daughter Cassie Plummer (Claire Sweeney) had relapsed in her battle with drug dependency.

Next week, Evelyn will return to our screens again as she bumps into Roy Cropper when he makes a trip to the hospital for a sore back.

Maureen Lipman as Evelyn Plummer in Coronation Street.
Maureen Lipman as Evelyn Plummer in Coronation Street. ITV

Roy catches Evelyn up on the recent goings-on on the cobbles, and she ends up inviting herself to Carla Connor and Lisa Swain's dinner party, but how will the residents respond and what brings her back?

Elsewhere next week on the ITV soap, Carla asks Betsy Swain (Sydney Martin) for her blessing to pop the question to Lisa, and Betsy assures her she’s on board.

However, things don't quite go to plan and, following a failed proposal, Lisa tells her daughter of her own plans.

Who will pop the question first?

Meanwhile, Todd Grimshaw (Gareth Pierce) is horrified by Theo Silverton's (James Cartwright) abusive actions, while scheming Tracy Barlow (Kate Ford) continues to take advantage of a recent shocking discovery.

Read more:

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Add Coronation Street to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.

Authors

Molly MossTrends Writer

Molly Moss is a Trends Writer for Radio Times, covering the latest trends across TV, film and more. She has an MA in Newspaper Journalism and has previously written for publications including The Guardian, The Times and The Sun Online.

Ad
Ad

Subscribe in time for our Strictly Special

Enjoy weekly copies of Radio Times, and full access to the Radio Times App. Subscribe by 17 September for 5 weeks for only £2 and get your Strictly Special.
Subscribe now
Ad