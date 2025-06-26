"I’ll be absent for a while, and then coming back. I’m not going to die but then I’ll be in and out of it because I want to have a bit of a life," Lipman said at the time.

The actress, who is 79, had recently got engaged to partner David Turner, and was taking part in Richmond Theatre's annual pantomime.

Lipman had reassured fans at the time that her character wouldn't be killed off, with the door left open for her to return.

Instead, Evelyn decided to study law and was last seen looking for accommodation.

Dame Maureen Lipman will be returning as Evelyn Plummer in Coronation Street. Danielle Baguley/ITV

The Sun now reports that she'll be back on the cobbles very soon, though it appears not to be in a long-term capacity and will rather see Evelyn "pop back in from time to time".

Evelyn's return will come as welcome news to Corrie fans, after a number of high-profile character exits over the last couple of months, including Daisy Midgeley (Charlotte Jordan) and Eileen Grimshaw (Sue Cleaver), and more believed to be on the way.

Elsewhere, it was reported last week that two current stars have extended their contracts on the ITV soap, with Jodie Prenger (Glenda Shuttleworth) and Sam Robertson (Adam Barlow) committing their futures to the cobbles.

