Eileen had been invited to move to Thailand with eldest son Jason (Ryan Thomas), and her partner George Shuttleworth (Tony Maudsley) booked them a holiday there so they could test the waters.

But it's been clear for some time that this couple weren't destined for a happy ever after.

George clocks Eileen looking thoughtful as she listens to Theo Silverton (James Cartwright) telling his daughter, Millie, that he wants to be with Todd (Gareth Pierce) and be true to himself.

Eileen says a fond farewell to Steve and Tim ITV

Seeking out Eileen's boss and best mate Steve McDonald (Simon Gregson), George confides his relationship worries.

Steve stays tight-lipped, and George realises Steve knows more than he's letting on.

Later, Eileen is called to attend the police station, where she is informed that there will be no case to answer over her half-sister Julie Carp's (Katy Cavanagh-Jupe) death.

The news comes after weeks of uncertainty when it was discovered that Julie had taken an overdose using Eileen's painkillers.

As Eileen updates George, a heart-to-heart ensues over their future, but you'll just have to tune in via ITVX, or watch at 8pm on ITV, to find out how the land lies between the pair.

How will the cab office function without Eileen? ITV

Whatever happens, Eileen will be waving goodbye to the cobbles tonight, making the decision to turn the holiday into a permanent stay.

As she and Jason share a warm moment with Todd, Eileen is given a special tribute courtesy of Steve, Tim Metcalfe (Joe Duttine), and the cab drivers.

After decades spent manning the taxi office, we'll certainly miss Eileen's withering looks at her bosses and those snappy one-liners over the radio.

Over and out, Eileen!

