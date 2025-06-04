On Monday (2nd June 2025), Eileen's newly-returned son Jason (Ryan Thomas) unwittingly slept with Danielle Silverton (Natalie Anderson) – the estranged wife of his brother Todd's (Gareth Pierce) boyfriend Theo Silverton (James Cartwright).

Tensions rose between Jason and Todd, and Jason planned to leave once more – asking Eileen to join him.

Jason wants Eileen to move to Thailand with him, and go into business together.

But as the ITV soap continued, Eileen explained that her partner, George Shuttleworth (Tony Maudsley), would never go for it.

George was taken aback when Jason revealed Eileen's reaction, and he later told Eileen that actually, he was prepared to relocate to Thailand with her, so long as he could take the time to sort out the Undertakers business.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

As George revealed that he had booked them a holiday to Thailand, leaving the following day, so they could get a feel for the place as a permanent home, how will Eileen respond?

Well, as the week continues, Eileen will hear Theo telling his daughter Millie that he can't live a lie, and he wants to be with Todd.

This strikes a cord with Eileen, and George notices, confiding his relationship fears with a cagey Steve McDonald (Simon Gregson).

Then Eileen hears that the police have closed the case on Julie Carp's (Katy Cavanagh-Jupe) death, and she decides she will be going to Thailand.

Will Eileen want George to go with her?

You can watch the latest action now on ITVX or at 8pm on ITV.

Eileen will make her departure from Coronation Street on Friday 6th June 2025.

Read more:

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Ad

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.