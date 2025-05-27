Tim Metcalfe (Joe Duttine) upsets wife Sally Metcalfe (Sally Dynevor), and there's a shock in store for Dee-Dee Bailey (Channique Sterling-Brown).

Also, Debbie Webster (Sue Devaney) regrets her split from Ronnie Bailey (Vinta Morgan).

Read on for all your Coronation Street spoilers for 2nd June - 6th June 2025.

6 Coronation Street spoilers next week

1. Eileen Grimshaw exits for Thailand – will George Shuttleworth be joining her?

Steve and Tim say farewell to Eileen. ITV

Eileen shows George and Jason Grimshaw (Ryan Thomas) an article in the Gazette which implicates them in an insurance scam.

George realises it could ruin the business and tells Todd Grimshaw (Gareth Pierce), but who is behind the article?

Jason, meanwhile, chats up Danielle Silverton (Natalie Anderson) in The Rovers, and she hides her shock when he mentions that Todd is his brother. Will Jason find out who Danielle is?

Later, Jason invites Eileen to join him to live in Thailand and to be his business partner. Eileen is tempted, but tells her son that George would never go for it.

It's goodbye to Eileen! ITV

Jason tells George this, and he's taken aback. George tells Eileen he's prepared to move to Thailand and has even booked a holiday, leaving tomorrow, so they can do a recce.

But when Eileen hears Theo Silverton (James Cartwright) telling his daughter Millie that he wants to be with Todd and can no longer live a lie, his words resonate and George notices the effect on Eileen.

George tells Steve McDonald (Simon Gregson) his worries, and it's clear Steve knows more than he's letting on.

Eileen later tells George the police have closed the case on Julie Carp's (Katy Cavanagh-Jupe) death, before she announces that she will be taking Jason's offer to invest in his bar and move to Thailand.

But will George be joining Eileen?

2. Will Abi Webster give in to temptation with Carl Webster?

Abi interrupts Carl with Tracy. ITV

Tracy Barlow (Kate Ford) flirts with Carl at the garage to make Steve jealous, and when Carl gets a text from Fiona to meet, Abi is jealous, assuming it's a girlfriend.

Fiona calls at the garage and Tracy is intrigued to hear him say he's the boss. What is Carl up to now?

Abi watches Carl cosy up to Tracy, and later, Abi makes out to Tracy that Carl is a womaniser so she's best off staying clear.

Carl confronts Abi over this, accusing her of fancying him.

Carl kisses Abi. ITV

Abi denies this and threatens to tell Kevin Webster (Michael Le Vell) if he doesn't back off.

Carl urges Abi to be honest and moves in for a kiss. Will Abi respond?

The following day, Carl and Debbie call over with bacon sandwiches, and Kevin clocks Abi's discomfort. Carl closes Debbie down when she brings up an unhappy customer at the garage, and Kev is suspicious.

But should he be more wary about Carl spending time with his wife?

3. Dylan Wilson confronts Brody Michaelis

Dylan is reunited with bully Brody. ITV

Sean Tully (Antony Cotton) warns Lou Michaelis (Farrel Hegarty) that Dylan is due home from the STC, and he doesn't want any trouble from Brody.

Sean wants to celebrate Dylan's release with lunch at the Bistro, but Dylan wants a low-key meal at the café instead.

Brody walks in and Sean vows to protect his son, but Dylan says it's Brody who needs to watch out.

Dylan stands up to Brody. ITV

Dylan later follows Brody to the ginnel, but what happens next?

Sean tells Dylan he's spoken to the college and they will consider taking him back; but Dylan is dismissive.

As Brody has a go at Betsy Swain (Sydney Martin) for shopping him to the police, he steps towards her and Dylan comes to her rescue.

What will Dylan do?

4. Tim and Sally Metcalfe at odds over fostering plans

Tim is keeping secrets. ITV

Sally is pleased to have the house to themselves again, but Tim keeps quiet about his fostering meeting.

When Sally finds Tim all dressed up and the house looking immaculate, and then a social worker arrives, how will Sally react?

Sally confides in Glenda Shuttleworth (Jodie Prenger) about Tim wanting to foster a child, but that she's worried they're too old.

Will Glenda help change Sally's perspective?

5. James Bailey returns with baby Laila as Dee-Dee Bailey stands firm on her choice

Will Dee-Dee struggle with Laila's presence? ITV

Dee-Dee assures dad Ed Bailey (Trevor Michael Georges) that she's put the past behind her and is focused on ensuring better training for midwives.

When Dee-Dee takes on a custody case, Ed fears it's too soon. Dee-Dee tells Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard) that she knows it was the right decision to let her brother, James Bailey (Jason Callender), take baby Laila, but her family think she'll regret it.

As Dee-Dee and Daniel leave the Bistro, James climbs out of a cab with Laila.

How will Dee-Dee feel to see her daughter again?

For support on Dee-Dee's story, you can visit Birthrights, Motivational Mums Club and FivexMore.

6. Debbie Webster wants a reunion with Ronnie Bailey

Debbie sees Ronnie with Leanne. ITV

Debbie struggles to count out her change in the shop as she continues to cope with her diagnosis of vascular dementia.

But when her ex Ronnie offers to help, Debbie snaps at him, insisting that she can manage.

Leanne and Ronnie in Coronation Street. ITV

The next day, Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson) thanks Ronnie for lending her his drill.

As Leanne leaves, Ronnie turns and sees Debbie watching them.

Will Debbie be put off from being honest with Ronnie?

Anyone affected by Debbie's storyline can visit Dementia UK or call its helpline on 0800 888 6678.

