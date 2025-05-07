Terminally ill Julie passed away in Monday's instalment of the ITV soap, but as she had filmed some goodbye videos for Eileen on that very day, Todd Grimshaw (Gareth Pierce) realised that Julie had planned everything and must have taken her own life.

As she grieved, Eileen's partner George Shuttleworth (Tony Maudsley) was more concerned over Julie's advice for Eileen to dump him.

George wanted a proper chat about their relationship, but Eileen was unimpressed to arrive at the undertakers' and find his sister Glenda Shuttleworth (Jodie Prenger) judging Julie for her comments about George.

Eileen was in for a shock after Julie's sad death. ITV/Danielle Baguley

Meanwhile, Brian Packham (Peter Gunn) was heartbroken to have lost true love Julie, and tried to keep busy by helping Mary Taylor (Patti Clare) sort through Julie's things.

But when Brian found an empty packet of Eileen's painkillers in Julie's washbag, he jumped to the conclusion that Eileen had helped Julie to end her life.

At a gathering in The Rovers to celebrate Julie's life, Eileen was approached by Craig Tinker (Colson Smith), who took her in for questioning over Julie's death, and Eileen assumed that George had reported her.

DS Lisa Swain (Vicky Myers) presented Eileen with Julie's washbag and her own packet of pills, suggesting that if the tablets were found in Julie's system, Eileen could be facing a murder charge and up to 14 years in prison.

Everyone was shocked to learn that Brian had been the one to contact the police, and he poured his heart out to Roy Cropper (David Neilson).

Roy had been honouring late wife Hayley's (Julie Hesmondhalgh) birthday, and he tried to reason with Brian as he recalled the pain and suffering she had gone through with cancer before she took her own life.

There were discussions about the assisted dying bill in the UK, as Summer Spellman (Harriet Bibby) shared that the late Paul Foreman (Peter Ash) had asked husband Billy Mayhew (Daniel Brocklebank) to help end his life.

Paul later changed his mind and died naturally, but it appeared that Julie had chosen her own path.

Eileen eventually returned home as police enquiries continued, and Eileen was reeling that Julie hadn't thought her plan through when she took Eileen's medication.

With Eileen's shock over Julie's death being thoroughly genuine, can she prove her innocence? Or will Eileen's imminent exit see her facing a jail sentence?

