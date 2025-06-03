Elsewhere, Craig Tinker's (Colson Smith) loved ones gather for his memorial.

Meanwhile, Todd Grimshaw (Gareth Pierce) is disheartened by developments in his relationship with Theo Silverton (James Cartwright).

Finally, Toyah Habeeb (Georgia Taylor) may regret getting involved in estranged step-sister Leanne Battersby's (Jane Danson) life.

Here are all your Coronation Street spoilers for Monday 9th June - Friday 13th June 2025.

5 Coronation Street spoilers next week

1. Maria Connor is arrested for assault on Lou Michaelis amid Brody Michaelis collapse

Brody is injured. ITV

Kit Green (Jacob Roberts) tells Lou she should do a DNA test to find out if he's really Brody's (Ryan Mulvey) father, but will she agree?

After declining Sarah Platt's (Tina O'Brien) invite to a family barbecue, Kit stops Brody stealing wine from a delivery van and sends him on his way.

Brody makes a complaint of harassment about Kit to Lisa, who dismisses this and informs Kit. Later, Kit, Sarah and Bernie Winter (Jane Hazlegrove) find an injured Brody in an alley with a broken bottle of whiskey next to him. Will Brody be okay?

Maria confront Lou. ITV

Meanwhile, Lou asks Gary Windass (Mikey North) to help her sell Mick's (Joe Layton) van, but she makes herself scarce when Maria arrives. Lou winds Maria up in the salon, but is ordered to hold the fort while Maria attends Craig's memorial.

But when Gary urges Lou to attend to show how sorry she is for Mick's actions, how will everyone react to her presence?

As the week continues, Lou hears Maria chatting to Shona (Julia Goulding) about the Platt barbeque, and Maria warns Lou to keep her distance.

Maria takes action. ITV

Audrey Roberts (Sue Nicholls) gives Shona the salon's takings for David (Jack P Shepherd) to take to the bank, and Lou seizes an opportunity to join in when Shona leaves her phone behind.

Shona invites Lou to stay, and Lou spots an envelope of cash and slips inside the house.

Lou toys with stealing the cash just as Maria arrives and assumes the worst, demanding Lou empty her pockets. Did Lou take the money?

Maria is arrested. ITV

There's a loud crash from the living room, and Lou is found on the floor with the broken coffee table and Maria standing over her.

Maria offloads to Sarah in The Rovers, but they're interrupted by the police, who arrest Maria for ABH. Is Maria guilty?

Amid all the drama, Lou's daughters Joanie and Shanice are being looked after by Sally (Sally Dynevor) and Tim Metcalfe (Joe Duttine), who put their foster carer skills to the test.

The couple's arguing scares the girls, but can Tim and Sal reassure them?

2. Betsy Swain makes a big discovery about late mum Becky

Betsy is suspicious ITV

Carla Connor (Alison King) tells Betsy she's worried about Lisa, and Carla comes up with a plan to take Lisa's mind off her troubles. Later, Lisa apologises to Carla but what for?

As a distraction for the day ahead, Lisa goes through some old files, but when Lisa catches Betsy snooping, she grabs it, leaving Betsy intrigued.

Betsy confronts Lisa about the file, but Lisa lies that it contains information about Betsy's paternity that she can't see until she's eighteen.

Carla arrives home to find Betsy has been rummaging through Lisa's files again, and Betsy confides in Lauren Bolton (Cait Fitton), showing her a picture of a letter which contains information on her late mum, Becky.

Betsy wants answers, and makes an excuse to avoid Lisa so she and Lauren can visit Logan Radcliffe (Harry Lowbridge) in prison.

Nervous Betsy tells Logan she's there to find out what really happened to Becky.

As Carla and Lisa discover that Betsy has gone to the prison, will Betsy get the answers she needs?

3. The locals mourn Craig Tinker at his memorial

Lisa steps up for Craig. ITV

Kit reveals that Craig's family have asked him to make a speech at the memorial, and he and Lisa discuss how tough the day will be for everyone.

But as the occasion arrives, Sarah is concerned to find that Kit has already left for the day.

The mourners gather, and Lisa worries when Kit doesn't show up to make his speech.

The locals mourn Craig. ITV

Bernie and Sarah try to get hold of Kit, but with Kirk Sutherland (Andy Whyment) not in a fit state to speak instead, it falls to Lisa to step in.

Lisa makes a heartfelt speech honouring Craig, as Carla and the rest of the locals watch on.

But where is Kit?

4. Todd Grimshaw is hurt by Theo Silverton's priorities

Todd and Theo in Coronation Street. ITV

Millie Silverton turns up on the doorstep carrying an overnight bag, and while Theo leaves to speak to Danielle Silverton (Natalie Anderson), he leaves Todd to look after Millie.

The teen drops a huge bombshell on Todd, but what does she have to say?

Theo later assures Todd that he's only moved out for the sake of his kids, and their relationship is far from over.

Todd and Millie in Coronation Street ITV

Todd is relieved, and persuades Theo to have lunch with him. Theo sees a missed call from Millie, and insists that his kids will always come first before heading out.

Todd is gutted when Theo cancels a date, and Todd can't help feeling excluded as he looks at a picture Millie has posted of her family.

Is Todd and Theo's romance on the rocks already?

5. Toyah Habeeb interferes in Leanne Battersby's new friendship

Leanne and Ronnie in Coronation Street. ITV

Leanne joins Ronnie Bailey (Vinta Morgan) for lunch, and they agree it's good to be friends.

But as Leanne returns from the loo, she clocks Toyah warning Ronnie that Leanne's had a tough time and that she wouldn't want to see her get hurt again.

Ronnie assures Toyah that he and Leanne are nothing more than friends, but how will Leanne react to Toyah's interference?

It's been frosty between the women since Toyah's affair with Leanne's teenage sweetheart and long-term partner Nick Tilsley (Ben Price), so will this be the final straw?

