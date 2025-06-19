But amidst all this change, it's now been revealed that a couple of the show's stars have extended their contracts – with both Jodie Prenger and Sam Robertson committing their futures to the soap.

Prenger joined Corrie as barmaid Glenda Shuttleworth back in 2022, and revealed in a recent interview with Bella magazine that she had now re-signed for another year.

"The poor things have got stuck with me for another year!" she told the publication. "I’m thrilled. I love it there. I used to always say to my agent, 'Would you ask if I can be on Corrie?'"

Meanwhile, Adam Barlow star Robertson has been a mainstay on the cobbles since 2016, having previously enjoyed an earlier three-year stint on the soap between 2004 and 2007 – but hasn't been seen in the series since March.

But according to a new report in The Sun, fans needn't worry about that absence suggesting a more permanent departure, with Robertson having now penned a new deal that takes his contract to November 2026.

RadioTimes.com has reached out to ITV for comment on this story.

