Two Coronation Street stars sign new contracts to extend time on soap amid changes
Jodie Prenger and Sam Robertson have signed new deals.
There have been a lot of changes on Coronation Street in recent times – with a slew of big names exiting the ITV soap in the last couple of months, including Daisy Midgeley (Charlotte Jordan) and Eileen Grimshaw (Sue Cleaver).
Meanwhile, a number of other familiar characters are set to leave the cobbles later this summer and beyond – with those reported to depart including Aadi Alahan (Adam Hussain), Billy Mayhew (Daniel Brocklebank) and Debbie Webster (Sue Devaney).
But amidst all this change, it's now been revealed that a couple of the show's stars have extended their contracts – with both Jodie Prenger and Sam Robertson committing their futures to the soap.
Prenger joined Corrie as barmaid Glenda Shuttleworth back in 2022, and revealed in a recent interview with Bella magazine that she had now re-signed for another year.
"The poor things have got stuck with me for another year!" she told the publication. "I’m thrilled. I love it there. I used to always say to my agent, 'Would you ask if I can be on Corrie?'"
Meanwhile, Adam Barlow star Robertson has been a mainstay on the cobbles since 2016, having previously enjoyed an earlier three-year stint on the soap between 2004 and 2007 – but hasn't been seen in the series since March.
But according to a new report in The Sun, fans needn't worry about that absence suggesting a more permanent departure, with Robertson having now penned a new deal that takes his contract to November 2026.
RadioTimes.com has reached out to ITV for comment on this story.
