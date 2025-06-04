"Yes!" he replied, before co-star Ben Price, who plays David's older half-brother Nick Tilsley, chipped in: "Are you meant to say that?"

"I don't know!" Shepherd admitted. "I don't know if I am. Not for a fact, I don't."

David has endured a busy 2025 so far. ITV

ITV announced plans for the crossover episode to mark the start of a fresh new schedule change for 2026.

This will see Corrie and Emmerdale move to 30 minute slots for a power hour starting at 8pm from Monday to Friday.

The broadcaster revealed that the episode will feature an 'ambitious stunt', and that 'the consequences of the high-stakes drama will have repercussions for both communities and see them linked forever'.

Both shows will also air exits and new arrivals to mark the occasion, and fans will be invited to choose a character from each soap to share a scene together.

David has had a quieter time on the cobbles of late, since the threats looming over him from gangster Harvey Gaskell (Will Mellor) were finally brought to an end.

Expanding on the upcoming crossover instalment, Shepherd added that "the big key hitters, I think they might have been told. There's rumours – and I'm sniffing that I might be in the periphery."

Laughing, the actor teased: "With my Yorkshire accent. I think I'm in it, talking Yorkshire and they're like: 'Where are you from? Are you from Bradford?'"

Emmerdale's Paddy Dingle star Dominic Brunt had previously expressed his hopes via X, formerly known as Twitter, that he will be involved, and here, Shepherd suggested one possible scenario for the pair.

"Maybe I'll take David the dog. I'll take David the dog to the vets. Paddy could help me out, that'd be good – Dominic!"

Watch this space!

