The pair, affectionately dubbed 'Swarla' by fans, are living together alongside Lisa's teenage daughter Betsy (played by Sydney Martin).

In Monday's (9th June 2025) episode, Lisa is subdued ahead of a memorial for the late Craig Tinker (Colson Smith).

When Brody Michaelis (Ryan Mulvey) complains to Lisa that he is being harassed by Kit Green (Jacob Roberts), Lisa dismisses him, filling Kit in on what's been said.

Carla worries about Lisa. ITV

Lisa and Kit discuss how tough the memorial will be, and Kit explains that Craig's family have asked him to make a speech.

Meanwhile, Carla is worried about Lisa, and at Underworld, Betsy approaches for a chat, as Carla's mood is affecting the workers.

Their conversation leaves Carla determined to find a way to cheer Lisa up, or at least take her mind off what she's going through.

But it seems Carla's gesture won't go down well with Lisa.

As the week continues, Betsy snoops in some old files of Lisa's, but while Lisa covers with a fib about the youngster's paternity, Betsy has found out a secret about her late mum, Becky.

What has she learned?

And will Swarla survive this latest hurdle?

