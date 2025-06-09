Coronation Street airs new setback for Swarla in ITVX release
*Warning: Major spoilers for Monday 9th June's episode, available on ITVX.*
Coronation Street power couple Carla Connor (Alison King) and Lisa Swain (Vicky Myers) will face a new setback in the latest instalment of the ITV soap.
The pair, affectionately dubbed 'Swarla' by fans, are living together alongside Lisa's teenage daughter Betsy (played by Sydney Martin).
In Monday's (9th June 2025) episode, Lisa is subdued ahead of a memorial for the late Craig Tinker (Colson Smith).
When Brody Michaelis (Ryan Mulvey) complains to Lisa that he is being harassed by Kit Green (Jacob Roberts), Lisa dismisses him, filling Kit in on what's been said.
Lisa and Kit discuss how tough the memorial will be, and Kit explains that Craig's family have asked him to make a speech.
Meanwhile, Carla is worried about Lisa, and at Underworld, Betsy approaches for a chat, as Carla's mood is affecting the workers.
Their conversation leaves Carla determined to find a way to cheer Lisa up, or at least take her mind off what she's going through.
You'll have to tune in to ITVX now, or wait until 8pm on ITV to find out what happens next in Coronation Street.
But it seems Carla's gesture won't go down well with Lisa.
As the week continues, Betsy snoops in some old files of Lisa's, but while Lisa covers with a fib about the youngster's paternity, Betsy has found out a secret about her late mum, Becky.
What has she learned?
And will Swarla survive this latest hurdle?
Laura Denby is a Freelance Soaps writer covering all the latest news in the Dales, Cobbles and East End for Radio Times. She's a soaps nerd with a love for comedy drama, and has also written for Digital Spy, Metro UK and Yahoo UK.